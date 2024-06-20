Missouri AG to sue New York over 'unconstitutional lawfare' against Trump: 'Time to restore the rule of law'

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced he is filing a lawsuit against the state of New York for what he called "their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump."

On Thursday, Bailey said on his podcast, "The Bailey Wire," that his office would be taking steps to combat illicit prosecutions against the former president.

Bailey said it's time to restore the rule of law.

"Radical progressives in New York are trying to rig the 2024 election. We have to stand up and fight back," he exclusively told Fox News Digital.

Bailey said the state's actions against Trump sabotage Missourians’ right to a free and fair election.

"We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail," Bailey wrote on X.

Bailey's office noted that the lawsuit will go straight to the U.S. Supreme Court because it is a state versus state action. His office said it will be titled "Missouri vs. New York."

Last month, Bailey probed the Justice Department for documents related to any communications with prosecutors connected to the indictments of former President Trump.

"The investigations and subsequent prosecutions of former President Donald J. Trump appear to have been conducted in coordination with the United States Department of Justice," Bailey alleges, adding that he believes that allegation is demonstrated in part by the move of the third-highest ranking DOJ official , Matthew Colangelo, to the Manhattan DA's office to help prosecute the criminal case, N.Y. v. Trump.

In addition, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg worked alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James in pursuing civil litigation against Trump, using that experience as a springboard from which to campaign for his current position, Bailey notes.

"During that campaign, Bragg promised ‘if elected, [he] would go after Trump.’ Once he won election, he pledged ‘to personally focus on the high-profile probe into former President Donald Trump’s business practices,’" Bailey states.

Bailey argues that Bragg’s decision to bring the prosecution "despite its transparent weakness has nonetheless had the effect of keeping former President Trump off the campaign trail, which President Biden has bragged about."

"Given the timing (Bragg charged Trump only after Trump declared his candidacy for President), the transparent weakness of the charges, and the effect the charges have in keeping Trump off the campaign trail, there is substantial reason to suspect the Biden administration has coordinated with Bragg and others to bring prosecutions against Trump," Bailey claims.

