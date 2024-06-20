ICE arrests illegal immigrant previously convicted of child rape, multiple DUIs

Enforcement and Removal Operations officers arrested an illegal migrant this week who was previously convicted of sexually abusing a child and multiple other crimes.

Enforcement and Removal Operations Baltimore (ERO Baltimore) arrested 39-year-old El Salvadorean national Luis Portillo-Henriquez on June 10, according to a report published Tuesday.

"Luis Portillo-Henriquez has been convicted of sexually abusing a Maryland child," ERO Baltimore Field Office Director Matthew Elliston said in a statement following the arrest. "He represented a significant threat to the children of our Maryland neighborhoods."

DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR 'INFURIATED' BY MURDER OF RACHEL MORIN, REFUSES TO CRITICIZE BIDEN FOR MIGRANT CRIMES

"ERO Baltimore continues to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing the most egregious noncitizen offenders from our communities," Elliston continued. "We are only out for the worst of the worst."

According to the report, Portillo-Henriquez was first charged in the District Court for Baltimore County with driving under the influence (DUI) on Apr. 29, 2010. He was given probation before judgment.

He was convicted once again in the same court on Sept. 13, 2017 after being arrested for driving without a license. He once again received probation before judgment.

SEMI DRIVER IN DEADLY COLORADO HIGHWAY CRASH IS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHO WAS DEPORTED FROM US MULTIPLE TIMES: ICE

He was arrested two more times in 2021 and charged once with changing lanes while unsafe and once with another DUI.

Portillo-Henriquez was arrested and charged for a fifth time by the Baltimore Police Department on Mar. 1 of last year, this time for driving with a suspended license.

Less than two weeks later, on Mar. 13, Baltimore City Police Department arrested Portillo-Henriquez and charged him with two counts of third-degree sex offense, sex offense in the fourth degree, rape in the second degree, child abuse in the second degree, and sexual abuse of a minor in the same house or family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in the same house or family in August 2023 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The Circuit Court for Baltimore County-Criminal suspended almost the entirety of his sentence, requiring him to serve only 18 months in prison.

Portillo-Henriquez was apprehended in Ellicott City on June 10. He is in ERO custody awaiting trial before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

Fox News Digital reached out to the communications office of Baltimore County, Maryland, for comment.