What's happening?

- Biden faces backlash for reported plan to withhold some weapons from Israel…

- Hunter Biden loses attempts to dismiss criminal charges…

- Trump's stormy day in court…

'We are so innocent'

Stormy Daniels wrapped up her testimony in the Trump trial, before a smattering of other witnesses were called to the stand. Judge Juan Merchan also handed Trump a double denial – rejecting motions for a mistrial, and defense attorneys' request to modify the gag order now that former porn performer Daniels has finished her testimony.

Trump's team argued that Daniels' time on the stand was highly prejudicial, and had nothing to do with the charges about falsifying business records for a $130,000 payment to Daniels to sign and NDA, and not share her story of having sex once with Trump.

Trump has denied Daniels' claims consistently, and defense attorney Susan Necheles worked hard Thursday to point out how Daniels' story has changed over the years. Trump's attorneys argued that now, with the porn actress' testimony concluded, he should be able to defend himself publicly. But Merchan disagreed, saying that though Daniels was a difficult witness to control, and much of some of her testimony was "unnecessary" and "irrelevant," the gag order would stand.

"We are so innocent," Trump said after court adjourned Thursday. He railed against Merchan as "totally conflicted" and "corrupt."

White House

UNDER WRAPS: Biden decision to pull Israel weapons shipment reportedly kept quiet until after Holocaust address

'QUID PRO JOE': Biden impeachment articles coming over threats to Israel aid, GOP lawmaker says

'FALSE AND INSULTING': FBI pushes back on report that it urges employees to use warrantless wiretaps on Americans

DENIED: Federal court rejects Hunter Biden appeal in Delaware case

Capitol Hill

CALLED TO CONGRESS: House GOP invites disgraced Georgia prosecutor Nathan Wade to 'interview' with Judiciary committee

ACT FAST: Dems push Biden on amnesty for illegals before possible Trump victory

CAVING IN: GOP furious as Dems take victory lap over Biden's threat to Israel weapons aid

Tales from the Campaign Trail

BIDENOMICS BLASTED: Billionaire CEO blasts Bidenomics agenda, gives it a failing grade

ALL IN THE FAMILY: Barron Trump to enter politics as Florida delegate at GOP convention

Campus Chaos

'WHAT ARE YOU DOING?': University investigates after female student confronted trans woman in bathroom

'NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT': Universities would 'pay a hefty price' for allowing encampments under new legislation

Across America

TEAMING UP: 22 Red states form alliance and sue Biden admin over Title IX changes

IVF FOR ALL: NYC sued for denying in vitro fertilization coverage to gay male employees

'REASON TO SUSPECT': Missouri AG files FOIA requests for DOJ communications with Trump prosecutors

'GOTAWAYS': Hundreds of illegal immigrants evading Border Patrol each day

