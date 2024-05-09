NY v. Trump trial resumes with cross examination of Stormy Daniels
Former President Trump returns to the Manhattan courtroom for day 14 of his New York criminal trial this week. Judge Juan Merchan will preside as lawyers for Trump cross examine pornography actress Stormy Daniels after salacious testimony on Tuesday. Merchan denied the defense's request for a mistrial following her testimony.
The unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump resumes Thursday morning with continued cross-examination of adult film actress Stormy Daniels after the 2024 presumptive presidential nominee and his attorneys were denied in their motion for a mistrial amid her salacious and "unnecessary" testimony.
Trump's defense team is reportedly planning a longer route to dissect the wild card witness.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges stem from a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
The charges are related to alleged payments made ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence Daniels about an alleged 2006 extramarital affair with Trump.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg must convince the jury that, not only did Trump falsify business records related to alleged hush money payments, he did so in furtherance of another crime — conspiracy to promote or prevent election, which would be a felony.
On their own, falsifying business records and conspiracy to promote or prevent election are misdemeanor charges.
The continued questioning of Daniels will come from Trump defense attorneys, who began their cross-examination of the adult film actress, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, Tuesday.
A number of text messages have been presented to the jury during the unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump.
One exchange was presented during the testimony of Keith Davidson. Davidson served as an attorney who once represented Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Davidson sent a text message to National Enquirer Editor Dylan Howard.
“I have a blockbuster Trump story,” he wrote.
“Talk first thing I will get you more than anyone for it,” Howard replied. “You know why.”
Howard added: “Did he cheat on Melania? Do you know if the affair was during his marriage to Melania?”
Davidson replied: “I really cannot say yet. Sorry.”
Meanwhile, Davidson testified Stormy Daniels’ denial of an affair with Trump was technically true. He also testified that the money ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid her was not a payoff, but a "consideration."
Trump’s defense attorneys, during cross-examination, played audio recordings of Davidson, in which he can be heard admitting Cohen did not need permission from Trump to make the payment to Daniels.
Federal Judge Aileen Cannon indefinitely postponed former President Trump’s classified records trial in a Tuesday filing.
The trial was set to litigate charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, which notably featured an August 2022 FBI raid on the Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla.
Cannon announced the postponement was due to “myriad and interconnected pre-trial” issues and that they inhibited the court from fully and fairly considering pending pret-rial motions.
"The Court therefore vacates the current May 20, 2024, trial date (and associated calendar call), to be reset by separate order following resolution of the matters before the Court, consistent with Defendants’ right to due process and the public’s interest in the fair and efficient administration of justice," Cannon wrote in her ruling.
Cannon had also scheduled a non-evidentiary hearing to litigate Trump valet Waltine Nauta’s motion to dismiss in his related case later this month.
The Trump-appointed judge however did schedule a status conference for July 22 and a hearing on a motion to dismiss on grounds of “unlawful appointment and funding of special counsel” for June 21.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels, nee Stephanie Clifford, has been a high-profile witness in NY v. Trump proceedings taking place in Lower Manhattan this week.
While the current case before Judge Juan Merchan has examined a $130,000 “hush money” payment to Daniels, she also found herself on the receiving end of a punitive ruling six years ago.
Daniel still owes Trump more than many thousands more due in part to unsuccessful defamation litigation she lodged against the former president.
In 2018, Daniels was ordered to pay Trump nearly $300,000 in legal fees and sanctions after her case was dismissed.
Daniels had alleged defamation in regard to a tweet from Trump claiming she made up a “con job” story about being threatened by a man in Nevada to drop allegations about a sexual encounter with him.
Los Angeles federal Judge S. James Otero ruled Trump’s comment was “rhetorical hyperbole” typical of political discourse.
On Tuesday, the topic was brought up during questioning from Trump attorney Susan Necheles, who probed Daniels about a 2022 tweet in which she stated she’d rather go to jail than pay Trump.
“That was me saying, ‘I will not pay for telling the truth,” Daniels said on the stand.
After a panel from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Daniels’ appeal in 2020, the former president’s son Eric Trump tweeted that the court had awarded his father another $122,000 in legal fees.
California Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump attorney at the time, shared a copy of the court’s order and congratulated him on what she calculated to be “more than $600,000 in attorney fee awards in the former president’s favor in the "meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels.
Court was not in session for NY v. Trump on Wednesday but resumes Thursday.
