Israel

Biden's threat to withhold weapons from Israel shows he 'favors a Hamas victory,' Republicans argue

Republican senators call Biden a ‘propaganda tool’ for Hamas, who is holding out in Rafah

Greg Norman
Published
Sen. Tom Cotton: Biden 'favors a Hamas victory over Israel' Video

Sen. Tom Cotton: Biden 'favors a Hamas victory over Israel'

Republican senators criticize President Biden after he vowed to withhold weapons from Israel if it follows through with an invasion of Rafah. 

Republican senators on Capitol Hill accused President Biden on Thursday of favoring a "Hamas victory over Israel" and being a "propaganda tool" for the Palestinian terrorist group after he vowed to withhold weapons from Israel if it follows through with an invasion of Rafah. 

Biden, during an interview with CNN released Wednesday, said "Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs" and that he has made clear to Israel "if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities — that deal with that problem." 

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Thursday during a news conference that "Hamas’ leaders and its last four battalions are holed up in Rafah" and that "Israel has to defeat Hamas in Rafah to win." 

"Hamas wins if it survives in Rafah. And Joe Biden has threatened to withhold weapons from Israel for fighting in Rafah," Cotton continued. "Therefore, Joe Biden objectively favors a Hamas victory over Israel. It's just that simple. 

‘NO CHOICE’ BUT TO IMPEACH BIDEN OVER DELAYED ISRAEL AID, GOP SENATOR SAYS 

Sen. Tom Cotton speaks in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., blasted President Biden on Thursday for his comments about withholding weapons to Israel. (Fox News)

"The president is only emboldening Hamas," Cotton continued. "Why would Hamas release hostages when Joe Biden will give Hamas exactly what it wants: survival without releasing hostages?" 

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called Biden a "tool" for his comments. 

"He is a tool. In this case, he's a propaganda tool. But Hamas is using him and he is allowing it and he is turning his back on Israel," she said. 

Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, also described the unfolding situation as "not helpful to the national security of the United States." 

MANY ISRAELIS FEEL ‘BETRAYED’ FOLLOWING BIDEN THREAT TO WITHHOLD ARMS TO DEFEAT HAMAS IN RAFAH 

Palestinians flee Rafah

Displaced Palestinians arrive in central Gaza after fleeing from the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Thursday, May 9. (AP/Abdel Kareem Hana)

"Congress passed funding, the administration allowed these weapons sales. Myself and the other three members of Congress who closely look at these sales and take that obligation seriously, all signed off on it," he said. "And now in the heat of battle, this administration is saying we're going to pull this back. This is unprecedented. It's going to be watched by our enemies. It's going to be watched by our allies." 

The news conference was organized by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who wrote on X that he wanted to discuss "a resolution that condemns any action by the Biden administration to withhold or restrict weapons for Israel." 

The White House did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Israeli airstrike in Rafah

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, May 7. (AP/Ramez Habboub)

"This is all about President Biden and [Secretary of Defense] Lloyd Austin trying to take over the war from Israel," Graham said Thursday. "I got one message for Israel: Don't let them do it." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

