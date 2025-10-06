Fox News Politics Newsletter: White House slams ‘slob’ Pritzker after National Guard rejection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Hopes dim in prediction markets as traders bet the government shutdown will drag on for weeks.

-Supreme Court declines to take up Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking appeal.

-More lawmakers say they’re rejecting paychecks as the government shutdown drags on.

White House mocks 'slob' Pritzker after he rejects Trump's National Guard plan

The White House ridiculed Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Monday for rejecting President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois to combat crime.

"Chicago is descending into lawlessness and chaos because this slob cares more about boosting his anti-Trump creds on X than he does about making his city safe," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital.

"Pritzker should be ashamed of himself," she added.

Pritzker, long considered a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said he refused to comply with the Trump administration's "ultimatum" to deploy Illinois National Guard troops, calling it "absolutely outrageous and un-American." … READ MORE.

White House

CAPITOL FREEZE: Trump flips his shutdown approach, leaving Congress to take the heat

'DEEPLY WARPED': Stephen Miller trashes Dem who blamed 'extreme right' for fire at South Carolina judge's home: 'You are vile'

DEMS IN THE HOT SEAT: Trump says government shutdown layoffs are 'up to' Dems as standoff continues

CREDIT WHERE DUE: Trump tells troops 'every last penny' is coming despite ongoing government shutdown affecting military pay

BLUE STATES BATTLE: Pritzker says Trump is ordering 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon and other locations

'AUTHORITARIANISM': Pritzker sues Trump to block National Guard action in Illinois

SEE YOU IN COURT: Newsom sues Trump administration over California National Guard deployment order to Oregon

JUDGE BLOCKS TROOPS: Federal judge blocks Trump's National Guard deployment to Portland amid constitutional challenge

World Stage

'CREDIT' TO TRUMP: Fetterman, ‘unapologetic supporter of Israel,’ reacts as Trump seeks Hamas peace deal

'MOVE FAST': Trump warns of 'massive bloodshed' if Hamas fails to agree to peace deal

Capitol Hill

CHALLENGE REJECTED: Mike Johnson fires back at Hakeem Jeffries' 'desperate' call for televised shutdown debate

HOSTAGE POLITICS: Schumer's shutdown strategy: Democrats double down on Obamacare credits as standoff drags on

OMINOUS SIGN: Ominous red and orange skies give Capitol Hill pause as shutdown looms

Across America

THREE-WAY SHOWDOWN: Army veteran-turned-MAGA rising star jumps into fiery GOP Senate primary as polls tighten

TRAIL TENSIONS: Winsome Earle-Sears releases ad linking Abigail Spanberger to Jay Jones after violent texts resurface

STAND BY THEIR MAN: Key Democrats stay silent as Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones faces violent text scandal

DRAWING THE LINE: Trump-backed map signed into law in Missouri: Which states may be next in congressional redistricting battle