Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: White House slams ‘slob’ Pritzker after National Guard rejection

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, your source for the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening …

-Hopes dim in prediction markets as traders bet the government shutdown will drag on for weeks.

-Supreme Court declines to take up Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking appeal.

-More lawmakers say they’re rejecting paychecks as the government shutdown drags on.

White House mocks 'slob' Pritzker after he rejects Trump's National Guard plan

The White House ridiculed Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Monday for rejecting President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois to combat crime.

"Chicago is descending into lawlessness and chaos because this slob cares more about boosting his anti-Trump creds on X than he does about making his city safe," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital. 

"Pritzker should be ashamed of himself," she added.

Pritzker, long considered a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said he refused to comply with the Trump administration's "ultimatum" to deploy Illinois National Guard troops, calling it "absolutely outrageous and un-American." … READ MORE.

JB Pritzker delivers remarks in D.C.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the office of The Center for American Progress event Mar. 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

White House

CAPITOL FREEZE: Trump flips his shutdown approach, leaving Congress to take the heat

'DEEPLY WARPED': Stephen Miller trashes Dem who blamed 'extreme right' for fire at South Carolina judge's home: 'You are vile'

Left: Stephen Miller; Right: Rep. Dan Goldman

Left: Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to the media after conducting a television interview outside the White House on Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington, DC; Right:  U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) leaves following a series of votes at the Capitol on Mar. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

DEMS IN THE HOT SEAT: Trump says government shutdown layoffs are 'up to' Dems as standoff continues

CREDIT WHERE DUE: Trump tells troops 'every last penny' is coming despite ongoing government shutdown affecting military pay

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a speech during the Navy 250 Celebration

U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks during the Navy 250 Celebration aboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier on October 5, 2025, in Norfolk, Virginia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BLUE STATES BATTLE: Pritzker says Trump is ordering 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon and other locations

'AUTHORITARIANISM': Pritzker sues Trump to block National Guard action in Illinois

SEE YOU IN COURT: Newsom sues Trump administration over California National Guard deployment order to Oregon

National Guard member takes part in a patrol in Washington, D.C.

A member of the Ohio National Guard patrols 14th Street in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

JUDGE BLOCKS TROOPS: Federal judge blocks Trump's National Guard deployment to Portland amid constitutional challenge

World Stage

'CREDIT' TO TRUMP: Fetterman, ‘unapologetic supporter of Israel,’ reacts as Trump seeks Hamas peace deal

'MOVE FAST': Trump warns of 'massive bloodshed' if Hamas fails to agree to peace deal

A photo of U.S. President Donald Trump next to an armed soldier in Hamas

President Donald Trump urged Hamas to move quickly on a U.S.-brokered peace proposal aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. ((Left) Alex Wong/Getty Images, (Right) MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

CHALLENGE REJECTED: Mike Johnson fires back at Hakeem Jeffries' 'desperate' call for televised shutdown debate

Hakeem Jeffries holds up a piece of paper during a press conference

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

HOSTAGE POLITICS: Schumer's shutdown strategy: Democrats double down on Obamacare credits as standoff drags on

OMINOUS SIGN: Ominous red and orange skies give Capitol Hill pause as shutdown looms

Red sunset in Washington, D.C.

The sunset lit the skies over Washington, D.C., with startling reds and oranges on Monday before a government shutdown took effect later in the week. (Chad Pergram/Fox News)

Across America 

THREE-WAY SHOWDOWN: Army veteran-turned-MAGA rising star jumps into fiery GOP Senate primary as polls tighten

Wesley Hunt at 2024 Republican National Convention

Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas speaks at the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15, 2024. (Mike Segar /Reuters)

TRAIL TENSIONS: Winsome Earle-Sears releases ad linking Abigail Spanberger to Jay Jones after violent texts resurface

STAND BY THEIR MAN: Key Democrats stay silent as Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones faces violent text scandal

Jay Jones speaks during a campaign stop

Jay Jones, who is running to become Virginia's attorney general in 2025, speaks to the audience during Abigail Spanberger's bus tour stop in Fairfax, Virginia on June 26, 2025.  (Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

DRAWING THE LINE: Trump-backed map signed into law in Missouri: Which states may be next in congressional redistricting battle

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue