Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

California

Newsom sues Trump administration over California National Guard deployment order to Oregon

Move comes day after federal judge blocked Trump's attempt to deploy Oregon National Guard troops in Portland

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
DC AG sues to end National Guard deployment as orders extended to November Video

DC AG sues to end National Guard deployment as orders extended to November

Fox News' Alexandria Hoff provides details on the extension to keep National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., until November 30 and Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb's lawsuit to end the deployment. 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts react.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Sunday he will sue the Trump administration over the deployment of 300 California National Guard personnel to Oregon.

"We’re suing Donald Trump. His deployment of the California National Guard to Oregon isn’t about crime. It’s about power. He is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego," Newsom wrote in a post on X. "It’s appalling. It’s un-American. And it must stop," he added.

The move comes just one day after a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to deploy Oregon National Guard troops in Portland.

TRUMP'S 'WAR-RAVAGED PORTLAND' NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT HALTED BY FEDERAL JUDGE OVER AUTHORITY CONCERNS

California Gov. Gavin Newsom with two American flags in the background.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a bill signing event on August 21, 2025 in Sacramento, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"In response to a federal court order that blocked his attempt to federalize the Oregon National Guard, President Trump is deploying 300 California National Guard personnel into Oregon. They are on their way there now," Newsom, a Democrat, wrote in a statement. 

"This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power. The Trump administration is unapologetically attacking the rule of law itself and putting into action their dangerous words — ignoring court orders and treating judges, even those appointed by the president himself, as political opponents."

TRUMP VOWS 'FULL FORCE' AS HE PLANS TO SEND TROOPS TO PORTLAND AMID ANTI-ICE PROTESTS

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. A spokesperson for the Pentagon referred questions about the deployment to the White House.

National Guard member takes part in a patrol in Washington, D.C.

A member of the Ohio National Guard patrols 14th Street in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The president’s push to deploy National Guard troops nationwide has ignited repeated clashes with Democratic governors and mayors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been among the most vocal critics, condemning Trump’s ongoing proposal to send troops into Chicago — an idea the president has been promoting for weeks.

Trump has also threatened to extend deployments to other cities, including Baltimore and New Orleans. Troops have already been sent to Los Angeles and Washington.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue