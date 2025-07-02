Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Inside Trump's 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Here's what's happening…

- Trump to begin enforcing birthright citizenship order as early as this month, DOJ says

- Trump could arm Israel with US' most effective weapons against Iran's nuclear threat under new proposal

- Dems at a crossroads as establishment plans 'Project 2029' while socialist candidate wins NYC mayoral primary

Inside 'Alligator Alcatraz': The new migrant detention facility erected at an abandoned Everglades airport

President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited "Alligator Alcatraz" — the newest illegal immigrant detention facility in the nation that's located in the Florida Everglades and surrounded by swamplands teeming with alligators and pythons. 

"It's known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ which is very appropriate because I looked outside, and that's not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon," Trump said Tuesday during his tour. "But very soon this facility will have some of the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet." 

"We're surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland, and the only way out is really deportation," the president added. "And a lot of these people are self-deporting back to their country where they came from…" READ MORE.

Trump in Florida at detention facility

President Trump seen walking with Secretary Noem and Gov. DeSantis and others at "Alligator Alcatraz."  (Getty Images )

White House

CLOCK STARTS NOW: Trump to begin enforcing birthright citizenship order as early as this month, DOJ says

'LOT OF RESPECT': Trump says his relationship with one-time rival DeSantis now a '9.9'

EXCEEDS AUTHORITY: Judge strikes down Trump order preventing asylum requests, protections for illegal immigrants

President Donald Trump signs executive orders on Inauguration Day.

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

'TRADECRAFT CONCERNS': Ex-Obama intel boss wanted anti-Trump dossier included in 'atypical' 2016 assessment despite pushback

'CREDIT IS DUE': Elon takes a break from slamming BBB, doles out praise for Trump amid Israel ceasefire announcement

World Stage

NUCLEAR DETERRENCE: Trump could arm Israel with US' most effective weapons against Iran's nuclear threat under new proposal

GREEN LIGHT: Pentagon's weapons pause to Ukraine could ‘encourage’ and ‘escalate’ Putin’s war ambitions: security experts

Capitol Hill

'DANGEROUS PRECEDENT’: Bernie Sanders blasts Paramount, says lawsuit settlement will further embolden Trump to attack media

Across America 

'ENCOURAGING': Blue state GOP lawmaker says major sanctuary city lawsuit is 'encouraging,' but urges further crackdown

'GO HOME': ICE flips script on Los Angeles mayor after telling authorities to 'go home'

Protesters confront ICE agents during California immigration raid

Residents surround federal and Border Patrol agents who plan their escape after an immigrant raid on Atlantic Blvd. in the city of Bell, Calif. on June 19, 2025.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

$100M DECISION: Wisconsin Supreme Court decides abortion case that prompted most expensive judicial election in US history

WHITE HOUSE APPROVED: Colorado Capitol replaces 'distorted' Trump portrait following monthslong backlash

POTUS PROMISE: Trump vows to 'save New York City' from Zohran Mamdani: 'I hold all the levers'

DEMOLITION PLAN: Dems at a crossroads as establishment plans 'Project 2029' while socialist candidate wins NYC mayoral primary

POWER PLAY ESCALATES: New York Democrats unite in defense of socialist NYC mayoral nominee after Trump threatened his arrest

'READY TO SWEEP?': ‘Don’t Maryland my Virginia’: Youngkin, 2025 GOP ticket rallies together for first time ahead of key election

