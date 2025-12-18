Fox News Politics Newsletter: House Dems drop Epstein images before release deadline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Magnitude ‘cannot be overstated’: feds say Minnesota fraud may be half of $18B total

-Democratic National Committee flip flops, pulls plug on its 2024 election ‘autopsy'

-HHS unleashes sweeping crackdown on child ‘sex-rejecting procedures,’ threatens hospital, Medicaid funding

House Dems drop Epstein images a day before Trump administration's release deadline

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released 68 more photos related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein as the committee continues to work through tens of thousands of files the Department of Justice (DOJ) has made available to lawmakers in collaboration with their investigation into Epstein's crimes.

"Oversight Democrats will continue to release photographs and documents from the Epstein estate to provide transparency for the American people," ranking member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said in a press release.

Like a previous set of images released last week, the new photos have a mix of locations, images of Epstein in meetings and images of women with faces redacted by the committee…READ MORE.



White House

DOWN WITH DEI: Federal watchdog urges White men to report possible workplace discrimination; Vance boosts message

REBRAND: Board votes Kennedy Center to be renamed Trump-Kennedy Center, Leavitt says

BIRTHDAY BASH: Trump launches massive ‘Freedom 250’ push to ignite America’s 250th birthday celebration

'THANK YOU': Dan Bongino replies to Kash Patel's praise following departure announcement: 'honor of a lifetime'

NEW WEED RULES: Trump signs order to reclassify marijuana a less dangerous drug amid GOP backlash

World Stage

$11B FIREPOWER: Trump admin announces $11B Taiwan arms sales deal

Capitol Hill

SAY HER NAME: Mom praises House for passing key immigration bill, bashes Crockett for dismissing daughter's murder

DUELING PRIORITIES: GOP, Democrats clash on Capitol Hill as Republicans target cartels and Dems push to curb ICE partnerships

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCE: DOJ faces Friday deadline to release Epstein files as lawmakers push for transparency

POT POLICY: House Republicans demand Trump reverse course after 'strongly considering' marijuana executive order

Across America

TAFOYA TILT: Once a Super Bowl sideline star, Tafoya now at the center of GOP’s bold play for Minnesota Senate seat

MISSION CONTINUES: Turning Point USA holds AmericaFest conference following Charlie Kirk assassination