Fox News Politics Newsletter: House Dems drop Epstein images before release deadline

House Dems drop Epstein images before release deadline

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Magnitude ‘cannot be overstated’: feds say Minnesota fraud may be half of $18B total

-Democratic National Committee flip flops, pulls plug on its 2024 election ‘autopsy'

-HHS unleashes sweeping crackdown on child ‘sex-rejecting procedures,’ threatens hospital, Medicaid funding

House Dems drop Epstein images a day before Trump administration's release deadline

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released 68 more photos related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein as the committee continues to work through tens of thousands of files the Department of Justice (DOJ) has made available to lawmakers in collaboration with their investigation into Epstein's crimes.

"Oversight Democrats will continue to release photographs and documents from the Epstein estate to provide transparency for the American people," ranking member Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said in a press release.

Like a previous set of images released last week, the new photos have a mix of locations, images of Epstein in meetings and images of women with faces redacted by the committee…READ MORE.
 

Jeffrey Epstein walks free

Jeffrey Epstein, pictured in New York City, NY Feb. 23, 2011, is the subject of a bipartisan House Oversight Committee investigation (David McGlynn)

White House

DOWN WITH DEI: Federal watchdog urges White men to report possible workplace discrimination; Vance boosts message

REBRAND: Board votes Kennedy Center to be renamed Trump-Kennedy Center, Leavitt says

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump standing in front of fireworks

Freedom 250 is a new public-private partnership to unveil patriotic events nationwide in honor of America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.  (Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)

BIRTHDAY BASH: Trump launches massive ‘Freedom 250’ push to ignite America’s 250th birthday celebration

'THANK YOU': Dan Bongino replies to Kash Patel's praise following departure announcement: 'honor of a lifetime'

FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino at news conference

FBI Director Kash Patel, left, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino conduct a news conference at the Department of Justice on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

NEW WEED RULES: Trump signs order to reclassify marijuana a less dangerous drug amid GOP backlash

World Stage

$11B FIREPOWER: Trump admin announces $11B Taiwan arms sales deal

Taiwan conscripts training.

Taiwanese conscripts look on during a visit by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te to a military base in Taichung on June 28, 2024.  (SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

SAY HER NAME: Mom praises House for passing key immigration bill, bashes Crockett for dismissing daughter's murder

Tammy Nobles speaks at a Justice Department press conference alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi

Tammy Nobles, whose daughter was killed, speaks at a Justice Department press conference where U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced new legal action on immigration enforcement on February 12, 2025. ( Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

DUELING PRIORITIES: GOP, Democrats clash on Capitol Hill as Republicans target cartels and Dems push to curb ICE partnerships

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCE: DOJ faces Friday deadline to release Epstein files as lawmakers push for transparency

A split image of President Donald Trump and marijuana

A group of House Republicans is writing to President Donald Trump urging him not to reschedule marijuana as a less dangerous drug. (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

POT POLICY: House Republicans demand Trump reverse course after 'strongly considering' marijuana executive order

Across America 

TAFOYA TILT: Once a Super Bowl sideline star, Tafoya now at the center of GOP’s bold play for Minnesota Senate seat

Michele Tafoya inches closer to Senate run

Former sportscaster turned political activist  and commentator Michele Tafoya is seen at the Fox News Channel studios on April 18, 2024 in New York City.  ( Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

MISSION CONTINUES: Turning Point USA holds AmericaFest conference following Charlie Kirk assassination

This article was written by Fox News staff.

