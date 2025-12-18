Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Dan Bongino replies to Kash Patel's praise following departure announcement: 'honor of a lifetime'

'He not only completed his mission - he far exceeded it,' FBI Director Patel said of Deputy Director Bongino

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino thanked President Donad Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and the American people for the opportunity to "serve with purpose" as he announced his departure.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who announced on Wednesday that he will be departing from his role in January, later replied to FBI Director Kash Patel, who gave him a glowing review.

"Dan is the best partner I could’ve asked for in helping restore this FBI. He brought critical reforms to make the organization more efficient, led the successful Summer Heat op, served as the people’s voice for transparency, and delivered major breakthroughs in long unsolved cases like the pipe bomb investigation. And that’s only a small part of the work he went about every single day delivering for America," Patel said in a post on X.

"He not only completed his mission - he far exceeded it. We will miss him but I’m thankful he accepted the call to serve. Our country is better and safer for it," Patel added.

DAN BONGINO TO RESIGN FROM FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR ROLE IN JANUARY

Dan Bongino and Kash Patel

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel standing by the American and the Bureau's flags. (@FBIDDBongino on X)

Bongino replied, thanking Patel.

"Thank you my friend, it’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve beside you," he wrote.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent who stepped aside from his work hosting a popular show as a conservative commentator to join the FBI, will depart the federal law enforcement agency less than a year after his swearing-in ceremony, which occurred in March 2025.

PATEL, BONGINO DEFEND TENURES, SAYING FBI ‘OPERATING EXACTLY AS THE COUNTRY EXPECTS’

Trump indicates FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino to leave the bureau. Video

Prior to Bongino's announcement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said, "Dan did a great job," noting that he thinks Bongino wants to return to his show.

FBI DIRECTOR SUGGESTS ‘SHEER INCOMPETENCE’ OR ‘NEGLIGENCE’ IN BIDEN ADMIN HANDLING OF PIPE BOMB CASE

Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino

Attorney General Pam Bondi (L), FBI Director Kash Patel (C) and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino hold a news conference about the January 6th pipe bomber at the Department of Justice on Dec. 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Attorney General Pam Bondi shared Bongino's announcement post, commenting, "Americans are safer because of @FBIDDBongino's service. Thank you, Dan."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

