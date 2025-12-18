Dan Bongino replies to Kash Patel's praise following departure announcement: 'honor of a lifetime'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who announced on Wednesday that he will be departing from his role in January, later replied to FBI Director Kash Patel, who gave him a glowing review.

"Dan is the best partner I could’ve asked for in helping restore this FBI. He brought critical reforms to make the organization more efficient, led the successful Summer Heat op, served as the people’s voice for transparency, and delivered major breakthroughs in long unsolved cases like the pipe bomb investigation. And that’s only a small part of the work he went about every single day delivering for America," Patel said in a post on X.

"He not only completed his mission - he far exceeded it. We will miss him but I’m thankful he accepted the call to serve. Our country is better and safer for it," Patel added.

Bongino replied, thanking Patel.

"Thank you my friend, it’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve beside you," he wrote.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent who stepped aside from his work hosting a popular show as a conservative commentator to join the FBI, will depart the federal law enforcement agency less than a year after his swearing-in ceremony, which occurred in March 2025.

Prior to Bongino's announcement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said, "Dan did a great job," noting that he thinks Bongino wants to return to his show.

Attorney General Pam Bondi shared Bongino's announcement post, commenting, "Americans are safer because of @FBIDDBongino's service. Thank you, Dan."