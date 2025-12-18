Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

North Carolina's longest-serving governor dies at 88 after serving 4 terms in office

Jim Hunt served 16 years and was known as North Carolina's education-focused governor

By Bonny Chu Fox News
The longest-serving governor of North Carolina, Jim Hunt, died Thursday at the age of 88.

His daughter, Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt, announced the Democratic leader’s death in a statement on X.

"It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of my beloved daddy and hero, former Governor Jim Hunt," she wrote.

"He devoted his life to serving the people of North Carolina, guided by a belief that public service should expand opportunity, strengthen communities, and always put people first. His leadership and compassion left a lasting impact on so many across our state."

Jim hunt speak to reporters holding microphones

Former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt responds to reporters' questions at a hotel, in Durham, N.C., Jan. 20, 1999.  (AP Photo/Bob Jordan)

Hunt served a total of 16 years as North Carolina’s governor, holding office from 1977 to 1985 and again from 1993 to 2001. He was the only governor in state history to be elected to four terms, following a constitutional change allowing consecutive service.

Hunt was widely regarded as the state’s education-focused governor who made schools and early childhood learning the centerpiece of his administration. He is widely known for launching "Smart Start," a 1993 initiative that provided health and education services to children under age five to help prepare them for school.

He also successfully lobbied to raise North Carolina teacher salaries above the national median, expanded access to full-day kindergarten statewide, and established the nation’s first public residential high school focused on science and math.

jim hunt in suit smiling and waving

Former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt speaks at the Democratic National Convention, Sept. 5, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"I can think of no one who shaped North Carolina’s recent successes as much as Governor Jim Hunt," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said in a post on X. 

"Governor for 16 years, he was a visionary who founded Smart Start, raised teacher pay, protected air quality, and created the NC Biotech Center. On a personal level, he was a mentor and dear friend. Anna and I are keeping Carolyn, Rachel, and the entire Hunt family in our thoughts and prayers. May Governor Hunt’s memory be a blessing. He certainly was for North Carolina."

Jim Hunt smiles after signing orders in front of office

Jim Hunt, center, gives the thumbs up to House and Senate leadership after signing the 1999-2001 state budget during a ceremony at the Capitol building, in Raleigh, N.C., June 30, 1999. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Former North Carolina political figures also shared their condolences online following Hunt’s death.

"Not only was he the greatest Governor in North Carolina history, he brought a caring and committed purpose to everything he did, especially our children and our schools," former Gov. Roy Cooper wrote in a post on X.

"I don’t know anyone who worked harder and had a greater positive effect on the people of North Carolina than Jim Hunt. He was a great friend and mentor and I will miss him."

Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory added in another post on Facebook:

"Jim Hunt was ‘The Governor’ and was the greatest salesperson ever for our state," he said. "For me personally and despite our political differences, he was a mentor and friend during my tenure as Mayor, Governor and as a former Governor.  He will be missed but his spirit and passion for public service will remain forever."

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

