Immigration

Mom praises House for passing key immigration bill, bashes Crockett for dismissing daughter's murder

Kayla Hamilton Act mandates background checks on unaccompanied minors after 20-year-old killed by alleged MS-13 member

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell Fox News
Gabbard raises alarm on terror-linked migrants who entered US under Biden Video

Gabbard raises alarm on terror-linked migrants who entered US under Biden

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joins ‘Saturday in America’ to break down intelligence indicating that thousands of illegal migrants with potential ties to terrorism entered the U.S. under the Biden administration.

The mother of a 20-year-old girl tragically murdered by an illegal migrant blasted Rep. Jasmine Crockett for calling her daughter a "random dead person" after the House of Representatives voted 225 to 201 on Tuesday afternoon to pass the Kayla Hamilton Act in her daughter's name.

Tammy Nobles, Hamilton’s mother, told Fox News Digital that she believes the Biden administration’s lax immigration policies were responsible for the murder of her daughter, and pushed back on the rhetoric of Crockett's comments that her daughter's was being used as a GOP talking point.

"I'm so over the Democrat officials stating that the Republican Party is using Kayla’s story as a political stunt," Nobles told Fox News Digital. "Everything regarding Kayla and the Kayla Hamilton Act was what her mom wanted. I made it very clear in the beginning that I wanted a law in her name."

SEN CHUCK GRASSLEY: HOW SENATE REPUBLICANS ARE RESTORING RULE OF LAW AND SECURING BORDER FOR YEARS TO COME

Kayla Hamilton celebrating a birthday prior to her murder.

The House passed the Kayla Hamilton Act, legislation inspired by the murder of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, that would require federal authorities to assess whether unaccompanied migrant minors pose safety risks. (Tammy Nobles)

"All that the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services had to do was make one phone call to El Salvador," Nobles added. "They would have known that Walter Javier Martinez was an MS-13 gang member, and that he had a criminal record of illicit gang activity."

Hamilton was raped, tied up, assaulted and strangled to death by a 17-year-old illegal migrant and alleged MS-13 gang member, Walter Javier Martinez, according to prosecutors. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison this past April. 

The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., would mandate the Secretary of the Department of Human Services (HHS) to consider whether UACs [unaccompanied alien children] are threats to themselves or their community. 

Tammy Nobles speaks at a Justice Department press conference alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi

Tammy Nobles, whose daughter was killed by an illegal migrant, speaks at a Justice Department press conference where U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced new legal action on immigration enforcement on Feb. 12, 2025. ( Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

Crockett referred to Hamilton as a "random dead person" while the bill was being debated in the House Judiciary Committee in September. Crockett has since launched a U.S. Senate bid.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS UNVEIL NATIONAL MEMORIAL PLAN HONORING AMERICANS KILLED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

"That comment was not only cruel, it revealed a deeper unwillingness shared by numerous Democrats to acknowledge the real human cost of failed border and child placement policies," Fry told Fox News Digital. "I’ve also been appalled by the broader Democratic pushback to this bill, which puts politics and ideology ahead of basic public safety."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett but did not receive a response. 

The legislation now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee and will be led in the upper chamber by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

"We owe it to Kayla and other victims of senseless tragedies to ensure comprehensive background and criminal record checks are conducted on unaccompanied alien children and potential sponsors prior to their placement, and I am glad we are one step closer to ensuring more thorough vetting is the law of the land," Cornyn told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Jasmine Crockett Texas Representative

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, was criticized for referring to Kayla Hamilton as a "random dead person." (John Medina / Getty Images)

EL SALVADOR’S ‘MOST WANTED’ GANGBANGER ARRESTED IN VIRGINIA DHS SWEEP AHEAD OF MAJOR ELECTION

Hamilton's mother has been outspoken about the death of her daughter, joining President Donald Trump in campaign rallies and press conferences. She has even testified about immigration policy in front of Congress.

Representative Russell Fry, a Republican from South Carolina, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Rep. Russell Fry, R-SC, led the legislation in the House.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

"To prevent such tragedies from happening again, the Kayla Hamilton Act will mandate background checks on unaccompanied minors and the sponsors, so that no person will be at risk," Nobles told Fox News Digital. 

"No one else should ever again have to suffer the way my daughter Kayla did," Nobles added. "The Biden-Harris Administration’s policies prioritized the comfort of illegal aliens, like Kayla’s murderer, over the safety of innocent Americans."

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

