Federal watchdog urges White men to report possible workplace discrimination; Vance boosts message

Vice President Vance has described DEI as 'a deliberate program of discrimination primarily against white men'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
EEOC chair delivers message to White men who may face workplace discrimination Video

EEOC chair delivers message to White men who may face workplace discrimination

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chair Andrea Lucas noted that White men who suffer sex or race-based workplace discrimination might have a claim to money under the law.

A federal watchdog shared a message Wednesday asking White men to come forward to report potential instances of discrimination against them in the workplace.

Vice President JD Vance re-posted the video message from U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chair Andrea Lucas on X. 

In her video statement, Lucas noted that White men who face workplace discrimination may be able to recover money under the law.

"Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws. Contact the @USEEOC as soon as possible," Lucas wrote in the accompanying post on X. "The EEOC is committed to identifying, attacking, and eliminating ALL race and sex discrimination — including against white male employees and applicants."

EXCLUSIVE: AMERICA FIRST LEGAL BLASTS MAJOR PUBLISHER OVER ALLEGED DEI HIRING PRACTICES

Vice President JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance arrives for a fireside chat with Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Nov. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

While Vance did not comment when sharing Lucas' post specifically, he issued multiple posts earlier on Wednesday pertaining to DEI, which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"A lot of people think ‘DEI’ is lame diversity seminars or racial slogans at NFL games. In reality, it was a deliberate program of discrimination primarily against white men," Vance noted in a post, linking to what he said was "an incredible piece that describes the evil of DEI and its consequences."

Lucas replied, expressing full agreement with Vance's comments.

HUD LAUNCHES CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATION INTO BOSTON'S DEI HOUSING POLICIES OVER ALLEGED RACIAL DISCRIMINATION

Andrea Lucas

Andrea Lucas, nominee to be a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, testifies during her Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen building on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Absolutely right @JDVance. And precisely because this widespread, systemic, unlawful discrimination primarily harmed white men, elites didn’t just turn a blind eye; they celebrated it. Absolutely unacceptable; unlawful; immoral," she wrote in response to the vice president's comments. "@USEEOC won’t rest until this discrimination is eliminated."

In another post, Vance indicated that President Donald Trump's administration has been seeking to stamp out "racist discrimination."

NATIONAL PARK GIFT SHOPS ARE ORDERED TO PURGE BIAS-DRIVEN DEI AND WOKE MERCHANDISE

Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance, left, and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Annabelle Gordon/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"This is why the Trump administration has so dedicated itself to eradicating racist discrimination. We've eliminated funding for DEI, required government grantees to certify that they're not engaged in DEI, fired a number of DEI employees, and asked the great @HarmeetKDhillon to aggressively prosecute all forms of racial discrimination. For too many Democrat leaders, racial discrimination was bad unless it targeted white men. This was an injustice, plain and simple," he wrote.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

