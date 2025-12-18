Federal watchdog urges White men to report possible workplace discrimination; Vance boosts message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal watchdog shared a message Wednesday asking White men to come forward to report potential instances of discrimination against them in the workplace.

Vice President JD Vance re-posted the video message from U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chair Andrea Lucas on X.

In her video statement, Lucas noted that White men who face workplace discrimination may be able to recover money under the law.

"Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws. Contact the @USEEOC as soon as possible," Lucas wrote in the accompanying post on X. "The EEOC is committed to identifying, attacking, and eliminating ALL race and sex discrimination — including against white male employees and applicants."

While Vance did not comment when sharing Lucas' post specifically, he issued multiple posts earlier on Wednesday pertaining to DEI, which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"A lot of people think ‘DEI’ is lame diversity seminars or racial slogans at NFL games. In reality, it was a deliberate program of discrimination primarily against white men," Vance noted in a post, linking to what he said was "an incredible piece that describes the evil of DEI and its consequences."

Lucas replied, expressing full agreement with Vance's comments.

"Absolutely right @JDVance. And precisely because this widespread, systemic, unlawful discrimination primarily harmed white men, elites didn’t just turn a blind eye; they celebrated it. Absolutely unacceptable; unlawful; immoral," she wrote in response to the vice president's comments. "@USEEOC won’t rest until this discrimination is eliminated."

In another post, Vance indicated that President Donald Trump's administration has been seeking to stamp out "racist discrimination."

"This is why the Trump administration has so dedicated itself to eradicating racist discrimination. We've eliminated funding for DEI, required government grantees to certify that they're not engaged in DEI, fired a number of DEI employees, and asked the great @HarmeetKDhillon to aggressively prosecute all forms of racial discrimination. For too many Democrat leaders, racial discrimination was bad unless it targeted white men. This was an injustice, plain and simple," he wrote.