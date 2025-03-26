Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hoax Signal

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Hunter Biden atty Lowell drops from LA case; replaced by Alex Murdaugh's lawyer Harpootlian

-Trump administration asks SCOTUS to approve DEI-related education cuts

-How Mike Johnson and Jim Jordan could hit back at judges blocking Trump's agenda

Hoax Signal

Trump administration officials say the Atlantic "conceded" that its article providing a firsthand account of a Signal group chat involving the nation's top national security leaders discussing an attack on terrorists in Yemen did not contain "war plans."

"The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT 'war plans,'" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X Wednesday morning. "This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin."

National security advisor Mike Waltz posted to X Wednesday, "No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS. Foreign partners had already been notified that strikes were imminent. BOTTOM LINE: President Trump is protecting America and our interests."…Read more

White House

FIRST ON FOX: Top agency staffer trying to block crucial Trump directive previously managed DEI team

World Stage

SEARCH UNDERWAY: 4 American soldiers missing from training area in Lithuania found dead, NATO leader says

Capitol Hill

'MY STATEMENT WAS CLEAR': Rep Jasmine Crockett refuses to apologize for 'Gov Hot Wheels' comment

OFFENSIVE LINE OF QUESTIONING': CIA director blasts Democrat's 'offensive line of questioning' about Hegseth's 'drinking habits'

ELMO COMMUNIST SPY?: Democrats invoke children’s shows in bizarre defense of PBS, NPR: ‘Fire Elon, Save Elmo’

'WITH REGARD TO THAT ARTICLE': Ratcliffe says new Signal texts show he 'did not transmit classified information'

'APPALLING': Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene scolds NPR CEO over personal views during fiery DOGE subcommittee hearing

'MASSIVE ERROR': Veteran Dem senator demands Hegseth resign over Signal chat leak

Across America

'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN': West Virginia passes first-of-its-kind law banning food dyes and preservatives; Gov cites MAHA movement

CUT 'GREEN TAPE': Cutting the 'green tape': Conservation group offers top 10 ways for Dept of Interior to streamline

'VETO CORLEONE': Youngkin kills left-wing dreams with record-setting bill nixing spree

CUT THE CRAP: Republican bills put taxpayer-funded junk food on the chopping block

TUFTS LUCK: ICE detains Tufts University student amid Trump admin's campus crackdown

DEATH'S DOOR: Florida Republicans open door to firing squads, lethal gas as they push death penalty expansion

UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS: Former NFL player LeShon Johnson charged in FBI's largest dog fighting bust, 190 animals seized: indictment