Ratcliffe says new Signal texts show he 'did not transmit classified information'

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the Signal chat texts published by The Atlantic Wednesday revealing the so-called "attack plans" targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels prove he "did not transmit classified information."

Ratcliffe, speaking during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats, told lawmakers "With regard to that article, I also would appreciate the opportunity to relay the fact that yesterday I spent four hours answering questions from senators as a result of that article that were intimating that I transmitted classified information because there were hidden messages."

"Those messages were revealed today and revealed that I did not transmit classified information, and that the reporter who I don't know, I think intentionally intended it to indicate that," Ratcliffe continued. "That reporter also indicated that I had released the name of an undercover CIA operative in that Signal chat. In fact, I had released the name of my chief of staff who was not operating undercover. That was deliberately false and misleading."

"I used an appropriate channel to communicate sensitive information. It was permissible to do so. I didn't transfer any classified information. And at the end of the day, what is most important is that the mission was a remarkable success is what everyone should be focused on here, because that's what did happen, not what possibly could have happened," he also said.

In messages published Wednesday, The Atlantic quoted Hegseth as saying in the Signal group text chat "TEAM UPDATE: TIME NOW (1144et): Weather is FAVORABLE. Just CONFIRMED w/CENTCOM we are a GO for mission launch. 1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package). 1345: ‘Trigger Based’ F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)," Hegseth apparently wrote in a screenshot of a text message released Wednesday by The Atlantic.

"1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package). 1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier ‘Trigger Based’ targets). 1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched," Hegseth reportedly continued, before adding "we are currently clean on OPSEC [operational security]" and "Godspeed to our Warriors."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard vowed during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday that there was "no classified material" in the messages.

"My answer yesterday was based on my recollection, or the lack thereof on the details that were posted there. What was shared today reflects the fact that I was not directly involved with that part of the signal chat and replied at the end, reflecting the effects, the very brief effects that the national security advisor had shared," Gabbard said Wednesday when asked about the matter.

"So it's your testimony that less than two weeks ago, you were on a Signal chat that had all of this information about F-18s and MQ-9 Reapers and targets on strike. And you, in that two-week period, simply forgot that that was there. That's your testimony?" Ranking Member Jim Himes, D-Conn., asked her.

"My testimony is I did not recall the exact details of what was included there," Gabbard said.

"That was not your testimony," Himes responded. "Your testimony was that you were not aware of anything related to weapons, packages, targets and timing."

"As the testimony yesterday continued on, there were further questions, related to that, where I acknowledged that there was conversation about weapons," Gabbard said. "And, I don't remember the exact wording that I used, but I did not recall the specific details that were included."

At one point in Wednesday’s Senate hearing, Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said there were "operational details" in the Signal messages.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., also joined other Congressional Democrats calling for the resignation of Secretary of State Pete Hegseth over the leak.

"There can be no fixes. There can be no corrections until there is accountability. And I'm calling on the administration to move forward with accountability," Crow said.