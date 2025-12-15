Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hegseth responds after two US soldiers killed in Syria are identified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Biden officials go silent when asked about Afghan refugee program after guardsmen shooting

-DOJ accuses Democratic campaign arm of obstruction in lawsuit over California redistricting

-Democratic heavyweights Harris, Newsom turn heads, fuel 2028 speculation

War Sec Hegseth issues statement after two US soldiers killed in Syria are identified

Two U.S. Army soldiers killed during a weekend attack by Islamic terrorists in Syria have been identified, prompting an outpouring of prayers and a vow from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that the United States will respond with force.

Hegseth urged Americans to pray for the fallen soldiers , Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, after their names were released Monday by the Department of War.

"Please join me in prayer today for the souls of our brave Army Soldiers Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, who were killed by Islamic terrorists in Syria this past weekend," Hegseth said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their families, and we lift them up in prayer for strength and comfort during this time of grief."…READ MORE.



White House

'DROVE UP COSTS': Key Trump agency unleashes strike force to slash Biden-era regulations crushing working families

OPTIONS OPEN: Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino to decide about future at bureau in coming weeks, sources say

YULETIDE WARS: Trump admin launches ‘MerryChristmas.gov’ to roll out 12 days of federal gifts as Christmas comeback ramps up

'PSA': EPA administrator Lee Zeldin reveals he underwent surgery to remove skin cancer from his face

World Stage

SUDDEN STEP DOWN: SOUTHCOM commander abruptly retires amid escalating scrutiny of Caribbean strikes

NEW MOMENTUM: US officials tout progress in talks to reach 'lasting and durable peace' between Ukraine, Russia

Capitol Hill

POLITICALLY CONVENIENT: Democrats press hard on Epstein files after years of sporadic interest under Biden

TONE-DEAF POLS: Schumer draws fire for casual tone after Sydney attack as Fetterman, others push tougher stance on antisemitism

NUMBERS GAME: House Republicans allege DC police downgraded crime classifications to manipulate statistics

TAX TAKEDOWN: CAIR's tax-exempt status targeted as Cornyn moves to strip group after terror designations

TONE-DEAF CHUCK: Schumer panned for saying 'Go Bills' after saying he would address Sydney shooting

Across America

WORDS VS DEEDS: Mamdani silent on changing stance on ‘globalize the intifada’ phrase in wake of Hanukkah massacre

DATA CLUES: One chart lays bare the sprawling fraud network Minnesota officials missed