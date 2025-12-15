Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hegseth responds after two US soldiers killed in Syria are identified

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Fox News Staff
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Biden officials go silent when asked about Afghan refugee program after guardsmen shooting

-DOJ accuses Democratic campaign arm of obstruction in lawsuit over California redistricting

-Democratic heavyweights Harris, Newsom turn heads, fuel 2028 speculation

War Sec Hegseth issues statement after two US soldiers killed in Syria are identified

Two U.S. Army soldiers killed during a weekend attack by Islamic terrorists in Syria have been identified, prompting an outpouring of prayers and a vow from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that the United States will respond with force.

Hegseth urged Americans to pray for the fallen soldiers, Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, after their names were released Monday by the Department of War.

"Please join me in prayer today for the souls of our brave Army Soldiers Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, who were killed by Islamic terrorists in Syria this past weekend," Hegseth said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their families, and we lift them up in prayer for strength and comfort during this time of grief."…READ MORE.
 

A side by side of Sgt. William Howard and Sgt. Edgar Torres-Tovar.

Sgt. William Howard (left) and Sgt. Edgar Torres-Tovar (right) died Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 in Palmyra, Syria. (Iowa National Guard)

White House

'DROVE UP COSTS': Key Trump agency unleashes strike force to slash Biden-era regulations crushing working families

SBA chief Kelly Loeffler listens during. a news conferences in Washington, DC

Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.  (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

OPTIONS OPEN: Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino to decide about future at bureau in coming weeks, sources say

YULETIDE WARS: Trump admin launches ‘MerryChristmas.gov’ to roll out 12 days of federal gifts as Christmas comeback ramps up

First lady Melania Trump and President Trump arriving to Christmas party.

The Trump administration launched a new website celebrating Christmas and the federal government's contributions to the U.S. stretching back decades.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

'PSA': EPA administrator Lee Zeldin reveals he underwent surgery to remove skin cancer from his face

World Stage

SUDDEN STEP DOWN: SOUTHCOM commander abruptly retires amid escalating scrutiny of Caribbean strikes

Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey

The head of the US Southern Command, Admiral Alvin Holsey, delivers a speech during the Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC25), organized by Panama and the US Southern Command, in Panama City on April 9, 2025. (Franco Brana/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW MOMENTUM: US officials tout progress in talks to reach 'lasting and durable peace' between Ukraine, Russia

Capitol Hill

POLITICALLY CONVENIENT: Democrats press hard on Epstein files after years of sporadic interest under Biden

TONE-DEAF POLS: Schumer draws fire for casual tone after Sydney attack as Fetterman, others push tougher stance on antisemitism

Federal agents on DC street

FBI and Border Patrol officers arrest a man along the U Street corridor during a federal law enforcement deployment to the nation's capital on Aug. 10, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

NUMBERS GAME: House Republicans allege DC police downgraded crime classifications to manipulate statistics

TAX TAKEDOWN: CAIR's tax-exempt status targeted as Cornyn moves to strip group after terror designations

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tx., in the Senate subway.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tx., wants to remove the Council on American-Islamic Relations' tax-exempt status in the wake of Texas and Florida designating the group as a terrorist organization.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

TONE-DEAF CHUCK: Schumer panned for saying 'Go Bills' after saying he would address Sydney shooting

Across America 

WORDS VS DEEDS: Mamdani silent on changing stance on ‘globalize the intifada’ phrase in wake of Hanukkah massacre

DATA CLUES: One chart lays bare the sprawling fraud network Minnesota officials missed

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks at a town hall meeting in Youngstown, Ohio.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a town hall meeting at the DeYor Performing Arts Center on April 7, 2025 in Youngstown, Ohio.  (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

