War Sec Hegseth issues statement after two US soldiers killed in Syria are identified

Two U.S. Army soldiers killed during a weekend attack by Islamic terrorists in Syria have been identified, prompting an outpouring of prayers and a vow from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that the United States will respond with force.

Hegseth urged Americans to pray for the fallen soldiers, Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, after their names were released Monday by the Department of War.

"Please join me in prayer today for the souls of our brave Army Soldiers Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, who were killed by Islamic terrorists in Syria this past weekend," Hegseth said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their families, and we lift them up in prayer for strength and comfort during this time of grief."

The Iowa National Guard said the soldiers were killed Saturday, Dec. 13, in an enemy attack near Palmyra, Syria, in accordance with Department of War casualty release authority.

Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Torres Tovar, 25, of Grimes, Iowa, served with the 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment. The unit is deployed to the Middle East as part of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led mission to advise and assist partner forces in ongoing operations against ISIS.

"Today, we honor the memory and sacrifice of Sgt. Howard and Sgt. Torres Tovar by sharing their names with a grateful state and nation," Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, said. "They were dedicated professionals and cherished members of our Guard family who represented the best of Iowa. Our focus now is providing unwavering support to their families through this unimaginable time and ensuring the legacy of these two heroes is never forgotten."

Three additional soldiers from the Iowa National Guard were wounded in the attack, officials said. Two were medically evacuated and are in stable condition. A third was treated locally and is in good condition. Their names were not released under Department of War policy.

Officials said the soldiers and a civilian interpreter were conducting a key leader engagement with local partners in support of ongoing counter-ISIS operations when the attacker opened fire. Initial assessments indicate the assault was likely carried out by an ISIS-affiliated gunman operating outside the area controlled by interim Syrian authorities.

Meskwaki Nation Police Chief Jeffrey Bunn identified his son, Sgt. Howard, as one of the soldiers killed, describing him in a Facebook post as a devoted service member who "would be the first in and last out."

"Please pray for our Soldiers all around this cruel world," Bunn wrote. "We will see you again son, until then we have i[t] from here."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in the state to fly at half-staff in honor of the fallen soldiers, saying the state mourns their sacrifice.

"Sgt. Howard and Sgt. Torres-Tovar served our state and nation with honor, and in doing so, gave the ultimate sacrifice," Reynolds wrote in a statement on X. "Kevin and I offer our prayers and condolences to their families and ask that Iowans stand united in support of them during this difficult time."

Hegseth said the sacrifice of the fallen Americans will not go unanswered.

"The United States of America will avenge these fallen Americans with overwhelming force," he said. "Their memory will live on through their families, their fellow warriors still serving our country, and in my unwavering commitment to our warfighters around the globe."

