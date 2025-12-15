Trump admin launches ‘MerryChristmas.gov’ to roll out 12 days of federal gifts as Christmas comeback ramps up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration launched a new website boasting the URL "MerryChristmas.gov" to celebrate the federal government's contributions that have helped weave the fabric of the nation.

"Over twelve days, we're highlighting moments of design, innovation, and public work initiated by the federal government that helped shape the nation. Consider it a small holiday reminder of what America can build together," the new Merry Christmas website states.

The site launched Sunday, with its first post celebrating the Works Progress Administration's poster program, which was launched during the Great Depression to cultivate positive and encouraging messages for the nation amid the strife.

"Created during the Great Depression under the Works Progress Administration, the Federal Art Project's poster program employed artists to design uplifting messages promoting parks, public health, education, and cultural events. Its bold shapes and clear typography helped define American public communication, and the surviving posters remain some of the most iconic federal designs of the 20th century," the website states, showing a copy of the poster with deep blues outlining a cave to promote U.S. parks and travel.

The website will reveal additional government highlights each day through Dec. 25, Fox Digital learned. The website includes a live weather tracker at the North Pole and at the White House.

The website follows President Donald Trump vowing from the 2024 campaign trail to bring back Christmas, which he said liberals have historically sidelined in favor of more politically correct and all-encompassing messages to celebrate the holiday season.

"We're going to have Merry Christmas just like we got for everybody seven years ago, we brought it back, it was in deep trouble but we brought it back," Trump said at the height of the election cycle in August 2024.

Fast-forward to the second Trump administration. The White House stated on its official X account earlier in December that Trump declared, "We’re saying MERRY CHRISTMAS again!," accompanied by a photo of him in the Oval Office standing next to a Christmas tree.

The Trump administration's social media accounts have increasingly leaned into posting Christmas-focused memes as they relate to the administration's policies, including playing off the movie "Polar Express" to encourage illegal immigrants to return to their native nations.

"BELIEVE YOU CAN GO HOME!" the White House X post states. "It doesn't matter where they're going. What matters is deciding to get on." CBP Home App to self-deport today!"

Another White House meme shows the Grinch with the caption, "How the Illegals Stole Healthcare."

The Department of Homeland Security also has joined in the Christmas-focused memes, including photoshopped images of federal law enforcement donned in festive lights and Santa hats with the caption, "YOU’RE GOING HO HO HOME." The images were followed by another edited video showing Trump driving Santa's sleigh.