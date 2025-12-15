Schumer panned for saying 'Go Bills' before addressing Australia mass shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was panned on Sunday for saying "go Bills" immediately after stating his intention to talk about the deadly shooting in Australia during a press conference.

"So first, I’m going to, of course, talk about Instacart and their ripping off the consumer. And then, of course, I’m going to say a few words about the terrible shooting in Sydney, Australia. And first, of course, as I always say, no matter what — go Bills. They beat the Patriots today. It’s a big deal," Schumer said Sunday during a press conference on AI-driven price gouging.

Police said Monday that a father and son were behind the mass shooting that left 16 people dead, including one of the gunmen, and 40 people hospitalized during a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia .

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., reacted to a clip of Schumer's speech and said, "Retire. Immediately."

Schumer's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker said, "What an embarrassment."

Sports broadcaster Jake Asman, who hosts "The Jake Asman Show," called Schumer an "utter moron."

"This cannot be real," wrote Matt Vespa, a senior editor at Townhall.

Radio show host Larry O'Connor wrote, "Seriously?"

County Executive of Rensselaer County, New York, Steve McLaughlin, called the remarks "disgraceful."

Schumer later addressed the shooting during the press conference, saying antisemitism is "a scourge around the world."

"It's everywhere, and it's got to be condemned loudly and fought vigorously at every turn," Schumer said. "The Jewish people have been collectively demonized, and this tragedy in Sydney shows the abject danger of letting antisemitic propaganda, rhetoric, and action go unchecked. Our collective humanity demands we come together, no matter what our race, our religion, our nationality, and forcefully rebuke those forces that have led to this moment and have put our society and Jewish people around the world in greater peril," he added.

Schumer also condemned the shooting on social media Sunday, writing, "The horrific antisemitic terrorist attack at a Hanukkah festival in Sydney is beyond appalling. It is a shocking reminder that antisemitism and hate is not only toxic and far too present and widespread around the world, it is deadly. It must be vigorously condemned, confronted and overcome."

