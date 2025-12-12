Democrats press hard on Epstein files after years of sporadic interest under Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With less than a week before the Department of Justice must release a tranche of case files related to Jeffrey Epstein, Democrats have continued to seize on the politically expedient topic, which has roiled the Trump administration and caused fractures in the Republican Party.

On Friday, House Democrats released 19 photos from Epstein’s estate that included several images featuring President Donald Trump and other public figures. The White House blasted the move and reiterated its position that the Epstein matter is a "Democrat hoax."

Friday's disclosure came as Democrats have claimed all year that Epstein's case has newfound salience because Trump, once among Epstein's many wealthy friends before Epstein was accused of trafficking underage girls, tried to suppress the files when he took office. Republicans counter that Democrats had full access to the documents for four years under the Biden administration and neither released them nor uncovered information damaging to Trump.

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS UNSEALING OF EPSTEIN CASE GRAND JURY RECORDS

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News Digital claims of Democratic inconsistency "are seriously detached from reality" and pointed to his own investigations dating back to 2019 into former Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s handling of a 2008 plea deal with Epstein.

Raskin argued the Democratic Party has not shifted, but rather that the Trump administration has.

"Trump abruptly killed the ongoing federal investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators when he took office," Raskin said, alleging the administration undertook a "massive redaction project" to hide evidence of Trump’s ties to Epstein. The forthcoming file release is expected to contain significant redactions and include reasons for each one.

"Democrats have always fought to support an investigation of Epstein’s co-conspirators," Raskin said. "We have always been on the side of full transparency and justice for the victims."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., repeated that point Friday after the photos were published, saying, "All we want is full transparency, so that the American people can get the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth."

COMER ACCUSES OVERSIGHT DEMS OF 'CHERRY-PICKING' EPSTEIN ISLAND FILES: 'CHASING HEADLINES'

The heightened Democratic push for transparency comes after years during which the party showed more intermittent interest in Epstein’s case, which some Democrats have attributed to the sensitivity of seeking information while Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking case was pending and while some of Epstein’s victims were pursuing litigation.

But the Democrats' new, unified fixation on Epstein this year came as Republicans struggled to manage the issue.

The files became a political thorn for the administration after Attorney General Pam Bondi's chaotic rollout in February of already-public files by the DOJ, which enraged a faction of Trump's base who had been expecting new information.

The DOJ said at the time that it would not disclose further files because of court orders and victim privacy and said the department found no information that would warrant bringing charges against anyone else. In a turnabout, however, Bondi ordered a review, at Trump's direction, of Epstein’s alleged connections to Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton.

The president, who was closely associated with Epstein but was never accused of any crimes related to him, also relented to monthslong pressure to sign a transparency bill last month that ordered the DOJ to release all of its hundreds of thousands of Epstein-related records within 30 days. Among the most vocal supporters of the bill was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., which resulted in her highly public falling out with the president, whom she once fervently supported.

The Epstein saga has also plagued the administration because some of Trump's allies, now in top roles in the DOJ, once promoted the existence of incriminating, nonpublic Epstein files, including a supposed list of sexual predators who were his clients. FBI Director Kash Patel, for instance, said in 2023 the government was hiding "Epstein's list" of "pedophiles." But the DOJ leaders failed to deliver on those claims upon taking office.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., meanwhile, faced accusations from Democrats that he kept the House in recess for about two months to avoid votes on Epstein transparency legislation. Johnson shot back that Democrats had, in his view, been lax on the Epstein case until this year.

"We’re not going to allow the Democrats to use this for political cover. They had four years," Johnson told reporters at the time. "Remember, the Biden administration held the Epstein files for four years and not a single one of these Democrats, or anyone in Congress, made any thought about that at all."

The House Oversight Committee has also spurred infighting over how Epstein material has been handled, as it has been actively engaged in subpoenaing, reviewing, and releasing large batches of Epstein-related records from both the DOJ and Epstein’s estate, including Friday's photos.

In response to the photos, which were released by committee Democrats, committee Republicans said the Democrats "cherry-picked" them and that they "keep trying to create a fake hoax by being dishonest, deceptive, and shamelessly deranged."