Fox News Politics Newsletter: Government shutdown drags on

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-EXCLUSIVE: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac's NY offices to shutter in response to AG James’ ‘corrupt’ practices

-Speculation swirls as AOC is rumored to harbor 2028 aspirations: 'Savvy politician'

-Harris sought Clinton 'marriage' secrets to avoid running mate drama

Trump sees 'unprecedented opportunity' to cut government during shutdown

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he’s working to determine which "Democrat" agencies will face cuts after Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement on a government funding package.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he was meeting with Russell Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, later Thursday to discuss which agencies "are a political SCAM." The president said he wanted Vought to recommend which agencies should face cuts and whether those cuts should be temporary or permanent.

"I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity," read Trump’s post. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"…READ MORE.



White House

CHOPPING BLOCK: White House says federal layoffs could hit 'thousands' ahead of Trump, Vought meeting

SPIN FIGHT: EXCLUSIVE: Media bashes Trump admin messaging for pinning shutdown on Dems, White House fires back

WAR ON CARTELS: Trump admin tells Congress it determined US engaged in formal 'armed conflict' with 'terrorist' drug cartels

World Stage

CONTROL FREAKS: Starmer’s digital ID work requirement sparks uproar from UK's left and right

ATOMIC GAP: Trump must triple severely outdated nuke arsenal to outpace China and Russia, report warns

ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED: Jewish holiday Yom Kippur sees deadly attack in UK, Hamas refusal to end war

Capitol Hill

'LOW MARKS': As Fetterman bucks his party, his poll numbers with Democrats plunge

BUSIEST TIME OF YEAR: With the government shutdown threatening air travel, a GOP bill seeks to keep flights running

DEEP WATERS: 'Real consequences': Food aid, flood insurance, FEMA funds in jeopardy amid shutdown, Johnson says

NO DEAL DEMS: Johnson shuts door on negotiating shutdown deal as Democrats dig in on Obamacare

FISCAL FIASCO: EXCLUSIVE: Johnson says Democrats lying about illegal immigrant healthcare push

TROOP TURMOIL: Lawmaker warns government shutdown chaos potentially leading to big waste in the military, impacting readiness

NO TRUST: Democrats refuse to budge over Obamacare fight as shutdown drags on

Across America

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND: NYC mayoral candidates Mamdani, Cuomo air first ads amid government shutdown drama

'LOST THE PLOT': Rahm Emanuel warns Democrats need 'education reset' to win back public trust

'JUSTICE FOR LOGAN': South Carolina AG demands death penalty against career criminal charged in college student’s murder