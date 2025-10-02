Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Government shutdown drags on

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-EXCLUSIVE: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac's NY offices to shutter in response to AG James’ ‘corrupt’ practices

-Speculation swirls as AOC is rumored to harbor 2028 aspirations: 'Savvy politician'

-Harris sought Clinton 'marriage' secrets to avoid running mate drama

Trump sees 'unprecedented opportunity' to cut government during shutdown

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he’s working to determine which "Democrat" agencies will face cuts after Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement on a government funding package.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he was meeting with Russell Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, later Thursday to discuss which agencies "are a political SCAM." The president said he wanted Vought to recommend which agencies should face cuts and whether those cuts should be temporary or permanent.

"I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity," read Trump’s post. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"…READ MORE.
 

President Donald Trump wearing blue suit and a red tie while pointing at a reporter in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump points to a reporter in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House

CHOPPING BLOCK: White House says federal layoffs could hit 'thousands' ahead of Trump, Vought meeting

Karoline Leavitt outside the White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan VuccI)

SPIN FIGHT: EXCLUSIVE: Media bashes Trump admin messaging for pinning shutdown on Dems, White House fires back

WAR ON CARTELS: Trump admin tells Congress it determined US engaged in formal 'armed conflict' with 'terrorist' drug cartels

USS Gravely and President Maduro

USS Gravely and several other destroyers have been deployed to U.S. Southern Command as the Trump administration takes on drug cartels and President Nicolas Maduro. (Getty Images)

World Stage

CONTROL FREAKS: Starmer’s digital ID work requirement sparks uproar from UK's left and right

Kier Starmer announces new Digital ID push

Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives his speech during the Labour Party conference at ACC Liverpool on Sept. 30, 2025 in Liverpool, England.   (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

ATOMIC GAP: Trump must triple severely outdated nuke arsenal to outpace China and Russia, report warns

ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED: Jewish holiday Yom Kippur sees deadly attack in UK, Hamas refusal to end war

Anti-Semitic attack UK

Rabbi Daniel Walker (3L) stands among armed police officers as they talk with members of the Jewish community outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on Oct. 2, 2025, following an attack at the synagogue.  (Paul Currie/ AFP via Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

'LOW MARKS': As Fetterman bucks his party, his poll numbers with Democrats plunge

BUSIEST TIME OF YEAR: With the government shutdown threatening air travel, a GOP bill seeks to keep flights running

Flight delays at airport and Rep. Aaron Bean

Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., is introducing a bill to make sure essential FAA workers continue to be paid during government shutdowns, protecting against massive flight delays that have occurred in the past. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images AND Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DEEP WATERS: 'Real consequences': Food aid, flood insurance, FEMA funds in jeopardy amid shutdown, Johnson says

NO DEAL DEMS: Johnson shuts door on negotiating shutdown deal as Democrats dig in on Obamacare

FISCAL FIASCO: EXCLUSIVE: Johnson says Democrats lying about illegal immigrant healthcare push

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to members of the media outside the House Chamber after a vote at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TROOP TURMOIL: Lawmaker warns government shutdown chaos potentially leading to big waste in the military, impacting readiness

NO TRUST: Democrats refuse to budge over Obamacare fight as shutdown drags on

Across America 

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND: NYC mayoral candidates Mamdani, Cuomo air first ads amid government shutdown drama

Zohran Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched their first general election advertisements with almost a month until Election Day.  (AP Photo/Richard Drew; AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

'LOST THE PLOT': Rahm Emanuel warns Democrats need 'education reset' to win back public trust

'JUSTICE FOR LOGAN': South Carolina AG demands death penalty against career criminal charged in college student’s murder

Split-screen image of Logan Federico and her father, Stephen Federico.

Stephen Federico is pressing lawmakers to take action against "soft-on-crime" policies after his daughter Logan’s accused killer was revealed to have a long criminal record. (Stephen Federico; Adam Eugene Willis/Fox News Digital)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue