MILITARY

Lawmaker warns government shutdown chaos potentially leading to big waste in the military, impacting readiness

GOP congressman sounds alarm about service members being prematurely pulled from assignments amid shutdown

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published | Updated
Democrats were ‘unwilling to negotiate,’ California lawmaker says Video

Democrats were ‘unwilling to negotiate,’ California lawmaker says

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., says AOC's wing of Democrats pushed Sen. Chuck Schumer to make ‘completely unrealistic’ demands preceding the shutdown on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

FIRST ON FOX: A Republican member of the House of Representatives is sounding the alarm over the consequences that a government shutdown could have on the military.

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., sent a letter to the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday describing concerns raised to him about servicemen and women who are nearing the completion of temporary duty assignments, which are typically orders focused on specific, time-limited tasks, training or support roles. Due to the shutdown, they are being forced back to their home units before completing their assigned tasks. 

Mast, a veteran himself who lost both his legs while in the service, said that the news is concerning if it is indeed true, as just the costs associated with a service member's per diem while on temporary duty assignment can range from $178 per day, to more than $1,000 per day for others.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN BEGINS AS HOUSE GOP CAMPAIGN ARM HEAPS PRESSURE ON DEMS

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., next to images of military servicemembers

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., previously served in the military, during which he lost both of his legs. On Wednesday, Mast sent a letter to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warning about the potential impact the current government shutdown could be having on the nation's military.  (AP Photo/Getty Images)

"It is an irresponsible waste of taxpayer dollars and a disservice to our troops and overall readiness," Mast wrote in the letter.

"Talk about lighting money on fire," the congressman added in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Not only is this Democrat shutdown wasting taxpayer dollars, it’s wasting the time of our servicemembers."

The government shuttered at midnight Tuesday, after Republicans and Democrats failed to come to a consensus on a federal appropriations package needed to keep the government open and funded. 

REPUBLICANS ERUPT OVER SHUTDOWN CHAOS, ACCUSE DEMS OF HOLDING GOVERNMENT 'HOSTAGE'

Both sides are pointing the finger at each other for causing the shutdown, which is the first in seven years following a shutdown in 2018 that lasted for 35 days.

Democratic Party leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, has accused Republicans of forcing the shutdown because they are unwilling to "protect Americans' healthcare" via an extension of Obamacare subsidies that Democrats are demanding. Most Republicans oppose the extension, citing concerns the extension would lead to a massive increase in taxpayer-funded healthcare for immigrants who enter the country illegally.

Schumer at the Capitol

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a news conference on Capitol Hill in June. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Meanwhile, top Republicans are blasting Schumer for playing politics, arguing he is seeking political cover from the far-left corner of his party amid speculation he could face a progressive challenger, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., when he comes back up for re-election.

"There is one reason and one reason alone that Chuck Schumer is leading the Democrats off this cliff. He is trying to get political cover from the far-left corner of his base. He's afraid of a challenge for his Senate seat by AOC or someone like that," House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed in a Wednesday interview on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria." 

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

