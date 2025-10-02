Expand / Collapse search
Politics

White House says federal layoffs could hit 'thousands' ahead of Trump, Vought meeting

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blames Democrats for forcing discussions about employee cuts

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Federal shutdown layoffs could be in the 'thousands,' Leavitt says Video

Federal shutdown layoffs could be in the 'thousands,' Leavitt says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt predicted "thousands" of federal layoffs if the government shutdown continues, going on to comment on the war in Ukraine.

The federal government may have to lay off "thousands" of employees if the government shutdown continues, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned Thursday.

Leavitt made the comments during a gaggle with reporters outside the White House, saying administration officials are already gaming out the layoffs.

"Look, it's likely going to be in the thousands. It's a very good question. And that's something that the Office of Management and Budget and the entire team at the White House here, again, is unfortunately having to work on today," Leavitt said.

"These discussions and these conversations, these meetings would not be happening if the Democrats had voted to keep the government open," she added.

DEMOCRATS AT A BIG DISADVANTAGE IN SHUTDOWN AS TRUMP STARTS SLASHING THEIR PROGRAMS

Karoline Leavitt outside the White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt discusses the government shutdown on the White House lawn on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan VuccI)

Leavitt went on to accuse Democrats of playing politics with the shutdown, arguing there is "zero good reason" for Democrats to obstruct the process.

"They are doing it for political reasons. They are doing it because they want to give taxpayer-funded health care benefits to illegal aliens, which is something that American people resoundingly rejected ahead of the election last year," she said.

VANCE BRINGS RECEIPTS TO TARGET DEMS ON HEALTHCARE BENEFITS FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS

President Donald Trump announced earlier Thursday that he is set to meet with Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought later Thursday to discuss which agencies "are a political SCAM."

President Donald Trump wearing blue suit and a red tie while pointing at a reporter in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump is putting the blame on "radical left" Democrats for the partial government shutdown. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vought is tasked with recommending which agencies should face cuts and whether those cuts should be temporary or permanent.

"I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity," Trump wrote on social media. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The federal government entered a partial shutdown Wednesday after the midnight funding deadline passed, with Democrats and Republicans failing to agree on a funding bill.

Russell Vought speaking as Mike Johnson, John Thune and JD Vance listen

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought speaks alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson and Vice President JD Vance regarding the government shutdown. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday accused Democrats of forcing the shutdown over providing illegal immigrants with taxpayer-funded emergency healthcare and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., fearing a primary challenge from progressive "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

