Fox News Politics Newsletter: Government crawls into crisis as shutdown continues

D.C. Gridlock
The Senate remains deadlocked on a path to end the shutdown as it nears its second week, and Republicans’ meager support across the aisle to reopen the government may be crumbling.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., needs at least eight Senate Democratic caucus members to join Republicans to reopen the government, given that Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has consistently voted against the GOP’s bill.
So far, a trio of Democratic caucus members, Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine, have crossed the aisle to reopen the government … Read more
White House
FEDERAL OVERRIDE: Trump says he'd consider invoking the Insurrection Act as courts, governors seek to block his crime crackdown
'SUBSTANTIAL': Trump says 'substantial' number of jobs will be permanently lost if shutdown persists. Dems 'have no leader'
COVER-UP EXPOSED: Biden blocked dissemination of intel showing Ukrainian officials' concerns about his family's 'corrupt' business ties
PRESIDENT'S PICK: Trump looms large over special congressional election Republican primary in deep red district
CLASH OF POWERS: White House slams ‘egregious’ court order blocking troop deployments amid Portland unrest
World Stage
BREAKTHROUGH: Trump, Brazil’s Lula move to mend fences after trade clash, judicial firestorm with ‘friendly’ call
TALKS END: Trump ends Venezuela talks, military options loom, new report
NEW DESTINATION: Cuban-led caravan aims for Mexico City as Trump policies deter migrants from US
Capitol Hill
WAR ON DRUGS: War on cartels? The White House says it has an iron-clad case to strike narco-terrorist groups
'ACCOUNTABILITY': FBI fires agents, dismantles corruption squad after probe unveils monitoring of GOP senators, Patel says
CAMPAIGN FALLOUT: Kaine defends Jay Jones amid AG candidate’s texts envisioning murder of top Republican: ‘Still a supporter’
'ABUSE OF POWER': Hawley rips Jack Smith’s ‘Biden’s Stasi’ probe, calls alleged spying ‘abuse of power beyond Watergate’
NOTHING TO HIDE: House committee withdraws James Comey subpoena for Jeffrey Epstein testimony
'NOT NORMAL': Dem shellacked by McConnell in 2020 mounts new Senate bid: 'cowards in Washington are bowing to Donald Trump'
DEMS DIG IN: Schumer's shutdown holds as Senate Dems block GOP bid to reopen government
Across America
CASE IN LIMBO: Georgia prosecutors request 90-day extension to replace Willis in Trump election case
'IT'S MY JOB': Bondi clashes with Durbin on National Guard deployment: 'Love Chicago as much as you hate President Trump'
CLAIM VS. REALITY: DHS takes on Pritzker's 'Smorgasbord of Lies,' releases list debunking his claims
DEATH WISH: Jay Jones said if more police were killed it would reduce shootings of civilians, according to Virginia lawmaker
ROOMMATES RISING: The only two Dems running for governor this year are former roommates with mirroring political careers
PHOTO FINISH: Cuomo slams Mamdani for photo with anti-LGBTQ Uganda official: ‘If he’s smiling, he’s lying’
TAMPERING DETECTED: Maine investigates claim that 250 unmarked ballots found in Amazon box
COURT FIGHT AHEAD: New Jersey Dem hopeful vows to sue Trump over troop deployments, says states would pay the price
LONE STAR RISING: Abbott Deploys ‘Elite Texas National Guard’ After Trump Call for Reinforcements: "Ever Ready"
COMMON GROUND: New MAHA initiative around biomedical research is uniting the GOP with some unusual bed fellows
DEFYING FEDERAL LAW: Federal agent says Chicago’s ‘ICE-free zones’ endanger operations, embolden protesters
'ROCK BOTTOM': Ex-Chicago police officer rips city's stand-down order for swarmed ICE agents: 'Most disgusting act'
