Fox News Politics Newsletter: Government crawls into crisis as shutdown continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, your source for the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening …

-Supreme Court to decide if faith-based counseling on gender identity is protected speech

-Dem senator's hefty donation to disgraced AG candidate's campaign comes back to haunt him

-Who is the Trump-appointed judge blocking deployment of the National Guard to Portland?

D.C. Gridlock

The Senate remains deadlocked on a path to end the shutdown as it nears its second week, and Republicans’ meager support across the aisle to reopen the government may be crumbling.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune , R-S.D., needs at least eight Senate Democratic caucus members to join Republicans to reopen the government, given that Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has consistently voted against the GOP’s bill.

So far, a trio of Democratic caucus members, Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine, have crossed the aisle to reopen the government … Read more

White House

FEDERAL OVERRIDE: Trump says he'd consider invoking the Insurrection Act as courts, governors seek to block his crime crackdown

'SUBSTANTIAL': Trump says 'substantial' number of jobs will be permanently lost if shutdown persists. Dems 'have no leader'

COVER-UP EXPOSED: Biden blocked dissemination of intel showing Ukrainian officials' concerns about his family's 'corrupt' business ties

PRESIDENT'S PICK: Trump looms large over special congressional election Republican primary in deep red district

CLASH OF POWERS: White House slams ‘egregious’ court order blocking troop deployments amid Portland unrest

World Stage

BREAKTHROUGH: Trump, Brazil’s Lula move to mend fences after trade clash, judicial firestorm with ‘friendly’ call

TALKS END: Trump ends Venezuela talks, military options loom, new report

NEW DESTINATION: Cuban-led caravan aims for Mexico City as Trump policies deter migrants from US

Capitol Hill

WAR ON DRUGS: War on cartels? The White House says it has an iron-clad case to strike narco-terrorist groups

'ACCOUNTABILITY': FBI fires agents, dismantles corruption squad after probe unveils monitoring of GOP senators, Patel says

CAMPAIGN FALLOUT: Kaine defends Jay Jones amid AG candidate’s texts envisioning murder of top Republican: ‘Still a supporter’

'ABUSE OF POWER': Hawley rips Jack Smith’s ‘Biden’s Stasi’ probe, calls alleged spying ‘abuse of power beyond Watergate’

NOTHING TO HIDE: House committee withdraws James Comey subpoena for Jeffrey Epstein testimony

'NOT NORMAL': Dem shellacked by McConnell in 2020 mounts new Senate bid: 'cowards in Washington are bowing to Donald Trump'

DEMS DIG IN: Schumer's shutdown holds as Senate Dems block GOP bid to reopen government

Across America

CASE IN LIMBO: Georgia prosecutors request 90-day extension to replace Willis in Trump election case

'IT'S MY JOB': Bondi clashes with Durbin on National Guard deployment: 'Love Chicago as much as you hate President Trump'

CLAIM VS. REALITY: DHS takes on Pritzker's 'Smorgasbord of Lies,' releases list debunking his claims

DEATH WISH: Jay Jones said if more police were killed it would reduce shootings of civilians, according to Virginia lawmaker

ROOMMATES RISING: The only two Dems running for governor this year are former roommates with mirroring political careers

PHOTO FINISH: Cuomo slams Mamdani for photo with anti-LGBTQ Uganda official: ‘If he’s smiling, he’s lying’

TAMPERING DETECTED: Maine investigates claim that 250 unmarked ballots found in Amazon box

COURT FIGHT AHEAD: New Jersey Dem hopeful vows to sue Trump over troop deployments, says states would pay the price

LONE STAR RISING: Abbott Deploys ‘Elite Texas National Guard’ After Trump Call for Reinforcements: "Ever Ready"

COMMON GROUND: New MAHA initiative around biomedical research is uniting the GOP with some unusual bed fellows

DEFYING FEDERAL LAW: Federal agent says Chicago’s ‘ICE-free zones’ endanger operations, embolden protesters

'ROCK BOTTOM': Ex-Chicago police officer rips city's stand-down order for swarmed ICE agents: 'Most disgusting act'