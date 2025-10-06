Trump ends Venezuela talks, military options loom, new report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump has stopped diplomatic discussions with Venezuela in his bid to end drug trafficking and cartels operating in the U.S., according to a report by the New York Times.

The outlet cited U.S. officials and claimed Trump has closed the door on negotiations, potentially setting in motion increased military action against drug traffickers, cartel ships or President Nicolás Maduro's government.

According to the report, Richard Grenell, the special presidential envoy who was leading talks with Maduro, was informed Oct. 2. that all diplomatic contact must stop.

During a meeting with top military leaders, Trump had reportedly called Mr. Grenell directly and delivered the new order.

The president reportedly felt impatience with what the administration sees as Venezuelan intransigence.

Reports said that in September, Maduro wrote a letter to Trump and denied Venezuela trafficked drugs. He offered further negotiations with the U.S. through Grenell.

Officials also told the New York Times that the president was frustrated with Maduro’s refusal to step down voluntarily.

The Trump administration has accused Maduro of overseeing a "narco-state," indicting him on drug trafficking charges and offering a $50 million reward for his arrest.

Senior officials said several plans have been drawn up, including potential operations aimed at removing Maduro from power.

Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio has also described Maduro as a "fugitive from American justice" and an "illegitimate leader" in the past.

Trumps latest move comes amid escalating U.S. military activity and strikes against supposed cartel boats near Venezuelan waters.

Last month, the administration formally notified Congress that the U.S. was engaged in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels, designating cartel members as "unlawful combatants."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.