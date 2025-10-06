Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

MILITARY

Trump ends Venezuela talks, military options loom, new report

According to a New York Times, the president told an envoy to stop all diplomatic contact with Maduro immediately

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Trump admin announces deadly strike on drug-trafficiking boat near Venezuela Video

Trump admin announces deadly strike on drug-trafficiking boat near Venezuela

Panelists Brent Sadler and Derek Maltz weigh in on the Pentagon taking aim at narcoterrorists near Venezuela on ‘America Reports.’

President Trump has stopped diplomatic discussions with Venezuela in his bid to end drug trafficking and cartels operating in the U.S., according to a report by the New York Times.

The outlet cited U.S. officials and claimed Trump has closed the door on negotiations, potentially setting in motion increased military action against drug traffickers, cartel ships or President Nicolás Maduro's government.

According to the report, Richard Grenell, the special presidential envoy who was leading talks with Maduro, was informed Oct. 2. that all diplomatic contact must stop. 

TRUMP SAYS 'WE'LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS' WHEN ASKED ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF STRIKING VENEZUELA AMID RISING TENSIONS

President Nicolas Maduro speaks

President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference after testifying before the electoral chamber at the main headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on August 2, 2024 ( Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

During a meeting with top military leaders, Trump had reportedly called Mr. Grenell directly and delivered the new order.

The president reportedly felt impatience with what the administration sees as Venezuelan intransigence.

Reports said that in September, Maduro wrote a letter to Trump and denied Venezuela trafficked drugs. He offered further negotiations with the U.S. through Grenell.

Officials also told the New York Times that the president was frustrated with Maduro’s refusal to step down voluntarily.

VENEZUELAN MILITARY JETS BUZZ US NAVY SHIP IN 'HIGHLY PROVOCATIVE' MOVE, PENTAGON SAYS

The U.S. has issued sanctions against six men for allegedly trafficking cocaine into the country using narco subs.

A cargo vessel carrying 400 pounds of cocaine was discovered off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago in March 2025.  (U.S. Department of Treasury)

The Trump administration has accused Maduro of overseeing a "narco-state," indicting him on drug trafficking charges and offering a $50 million reward for his arrest.

Senior officials said several plans have been drawn up, including potential operations aimed at removing Maduro from power. 

TRUMP TOUTS US STRIKE AS MADURO SLAMS MILITARY ‘THREAT’ OFF VENEZUELA

DEA Atlanta cartel bust

The Drug Enforcement Administration in Atlanta seized more over 1,000 pounds of meth linked to the violent 'Cartel Jalisco New Generation.' (Fox News)

Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio has also described Maduro as a "fugitive from American justice" and an "illegitimate leader" in the past.

Trumps latest move comes amid escalating U.S. military activity and strikes against supposed cartel boats near Venezuelan waters. 

Last month, the administration formally notified Congress that the U.S. was engaged in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels, designating cartel members as "unlawful combatants." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

