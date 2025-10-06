Expand / Collapse search
Mamdani ripped for photo with anti-LGBTQ Uganda official: 'If he's smiling, he's lying'

Mamdani's campaign said he was 'unaware' of Rebecca Kadaga's support for criminalizing homosexuality

Deirdre Heavey By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
Cuomo says ‘mayor of New York should not be your first job’ in latest Mamdani jab Video

Cuomo says ‘mayor of New York should not be your first job’ in latest Mamdani jab

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss his run for New York City mayor, his criticism of Zohran Mamdani’s progressive agenda and his plan to bring safety and business back to the city.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani on Sunday for smiling in a photo alongside a former Uganda official who once championed anti-LGBTQ policy. 

Photos resurfaced this weekend of Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, smiling alongside Uganda's former parliamentary speaker and current first deputy prime minister, Rebecca Kadaga, who supported Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2014. The New York Post was first to report the photos. 

"How does a self-proclaimed progressive candidate for mayor of New York City — the birthplace of Stonewall, the city that led the fight for equality — find himself smiling beside one of the most notorious anti-LGBTQ figures on the planet? And how does he maintain dual citizenship in a country that criminalizes people simply for who they love?" Cuomo asked in a statement Sunday. 

Mamdani's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, but a spokesperson told The Post that Mamdani was "unaware" of Kadaga's support for the anti-LGBTQ legislation. 

ZOHRAN MAMDANI’S POLICIES 'WON'T WORK' IN NEW YORK, ANDREW CUOMO ARGUES

Zohran Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo split image

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, left, over a photo. (Richard Drew/AP Photo; Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

"Delighted to meet with Zohran Mamdani, incoming Mayor of New York City. Good luck in the next phase of elections," Kadaga captioned the photo that circulated on social media this weekend. 

CUOMO TURNS TABLES ON MAMDANI AFTER HE DODGED QUESTION ADDRESSING 'DESTRUCTIVE' POLICY

In a second post on July 31, Kadaga posed for another photo with Mamdani and the socialist candidate's father, Mahmood Mamdani, a Columbia University professor.

"Here with Zohran Mamdani and Prof Mamdani as Zohran returns to New York after his traditional wedding in Kampala," Kadaga's post read. 

Cuomo ridiculed Mamdani on Sunday for posing for the photo as New York City was grappling with a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan. 

Zohran Mamdani speaks to supporters at a canvass launch

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani speaks to volunteers at a canvass launch in Brooklyn on Sept. 28, 2025. (Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Mamdani now claims he didn’t know who she was — that is laughable. Kadaga’s crusade against Uganda’s LGBTQ community has been condemned globally for well over a decade. Any serious public official, particularly one from Uganda, would know exactly who she is," Cuomo said. 

According to the Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2014, the legislation was created to prohibit "any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex." 

Kadaga told Reuters in November 2012 that Ugandans wanted the law passed as a "Christmas gift."

"They have asked for it, and we'll give them that gift," Kadaga said. 

President Barack Obama denounced the bill as "odious" at the time. 

President Joe Biden called it a "tragic violation of universal human rights."

Uganda’s Constitutional Court struck down the 2014 law for lack of quorum, but the Parliament of Uganda passed the new version of the legislation in 2023, which criminalizes same-sex relations and imposes the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality."

Andrew Cuomo at Medgar Evers College

Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Democratic mayoral forum at Medgar Evers College in New York City on April 23, 2025. (David Delgado/Reuters)

"New Yorkers deserve a mayor who stands on principle, not one who hides behind excuses. Zohran Mamdani has shown one quality time and again: duplicity," Cuomo said on Sunday. "And as we’ve learned, if he’s smiling, he’s lying."

Mamdani associating with an anti-LGBTQ activist stands in stark contrast to his campaign platform. A pillar of his "Trump-proofing" plan for New York City is "protecting LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers."

He has vowed to strengthen and protect "gender-affirming care" and protect LGBTQ youth, their families and New York City healthcare providers from legal persecution for receiving such care. 

While criticizing Mamdani's photo with Kadaga on Sunday, Cuomo touted his own record supporting the LGBTQ community. 

"As governor, I was proud to make New York the first big state in the nation to pass marriage equality. We enacted GENDA to protect transgender New Yorkers, legalized surrogacy so families could grow with dignity, and built on the legacy of Stonewall to make equality not just a slogan but the law of the land," Cuomo said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Kadaga for comment but did not immediately receive a response. 

