Dem shellacked by McConnell in 2020 mounts new Senate bid: 'cowards in Washington are bowing to Donald Trump'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy McGrath, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate who got walloped by incumbent GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2020, losing by nearly 20%, has mounted a bid to replace the long-serving Republican lawmaker who is not seeking re-election in 2026.

"Our democracy is under siege, cowards in Washington are bowing to Donald Trump, and Kentuckians are paying the price," she wrote in a post on X, which also featured a campaign video in which she declared, "What we're seeing in this country from this president, not normal, dangerous, for Kentuckians, and for all Americans."

Prior to getting trounced by McConnell in 2020, McGrath lost a 2018 House race to incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Barr.

FINAL SENATE CANDIDATE CHARLIE KIRK ENDORSED BEFORE HIS ASSASSINATION: ‘WE HAVE TO WIN’

McConnell has held the seat since 1985.

The Bluegrass State has not elected a Democratic senator for more than three decades.

KENTUCKY SENATE CANDIDATES AVOID MCCONNELL ENDORSEMENT, SPAR OVER TIES TO EX-LEADER

The last time Kentucky voters picked a Democrat to represent them in the upper chamber was when incumbent Sen. Wendell Ford won re-election in 1992.

McGrath was "the first woman in the Marine Corps to fly a combat mission in an F/A-18," according to her campaign website, which notes that during "20 years of service, Amy flew 89 combat missions."

KENTUCKY SUES ROBLOX, CITING CHARLIE KIRK ‘ASSASSINATION SIMULATORS’ IN CHILD SAFETY LAWSUIT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She will face competition in the Democratic primary from others on the political left who are also vying for the Senate seat, including state Rep. Pamela Stevenson, the Kentucky House minority floor leader, and others.