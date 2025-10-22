Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Former radical group leader tied to Mamdani on AOC payroll

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Florida mayor predicts 'substantial exodus' of NYC businesses if Mamdani wins

-Jack Smith defends subpoenaing Republican senators’ phone records: ‘Entirely proper’

-Republican calls for public database naming illegal immigrants facing deportation

Former top leader of radical group tied to Mamdani has been on AOC's campaign payroll for years

FIRST ON FOX: A former top leader and "lifetime member" of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has been on the payroll of "Squad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, D-N.Y., campaign since she first ran for Congress in 2018.

Frank Llewellyn, the former director of the largest socialist organization in America and a founding member of the socialist group that would later become DSA's sister organization, serves as the treasurer for both Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign and her political action committee, Courage to Change.

Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign has paid Llewellyn a total of over $250,000 for payroll, travel and other administrative expenses dating back to 2018, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. Disbursements range from $77.50 for cellphone, travel and internet stipends and salary payments of $1,281 approximately every two weeks…READ MORE.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Socialists of America

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., (left) employs Frank Llewellyn, a former national director of the Democratic Socialists of America. (AP; Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

White House

WORST OF WORST: DHS arrests worst of VA illegals in the closing days of campaign

Trump alongside Rutte

President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speak at the start of a NATO leaders summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025.  (JOHN THYS / AFP)

DIPLOMACY IN MOTION: Trump meets NATO’s Rutte as Ukraine peace talks take center stage after Zelenskyy visit

FINAL PUSH: Trump jumps into New Jersey race as GOP chases rare flip of governor’s seat

Donald Trump and Jack Ciattarelli split

Side by side photos of President Donald Trump, left, and New Jersey Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli. (Getty/AP)

World Stage

TOKYO REBOUND: Japan plans to tell Trump it will build up its military after years of 1% defense spending

Japanese warships and new prime minister Takaichi

Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to announce a boost to defense spending. (Kyodo News via AP:Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

'DAYS OF DESTINY': Vance hails 'days of destiny' as VP seeks to build on ceasefire agreement

PUTIN SAYS NYET: Trump, Zelensky agree on crucial aspect to end Ukraine war: 'good compromise'
 

Juan Carlos Pinzon

Juan Carlos Pinzon is floating a run for high office in Colombia. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Image)

ALLY TURNED ENEMY: Alliance with US ‘dismantled’ by leftist Petro regime, Colombia’s former defense minister says

Capitol Hill

FAITH UNDER FIRE: Cruz leads Senate push to hold China accountable for Beijing church crackdown

Sen. Ted Cruz and Chinese President Xi Jinping shown in a split image

Sen. Ted Cruz is leading a Senate resolution condemning China's persecution of Christians. (Jose Cabezas/Reuters; KCNA via Reuters)

HEATED STANDOFF: White House slams Jeffries' dismissal of bill to pay troops as government shutdown enters day 22

Across America 

NUMBERS GAME: Trump-backed North Carolina House map approved by lawmakers as Republicans aim to pick up seat

MAGA MOMENT: MAGA stars hit campaign trail in blue-leaning New Jersey as Republicans aim to flip governor's office

Byron Donalds and Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey on campaign trail

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, right, joins New Jersey GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli on the campaign trail at a diner in Linden, N.J. on Oct. 22, 2025 (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News)

POLITICAL CALCULUS: Clinton campaign alum urges Jeffries, Schumer not to 'take the bait,' get 'bullied' into Mamdani endorsement

ELECTION INTEGRITY: California Republicans launch voter ID ballot push, need 875K signatures by deadline

'SHAME ON YOU': WATCH: Scathing report exposes what New Yorkers think of sanctuary policies as Mamdani victory looms

Migrants line up at Roosevelt Hotel

Migrants and asylum seekers arrive at Roosevelt Hotel in New York City in January 2024. (J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

RETURN BID: Former GOP senator emerges from private sector with new mission: 'Somebody has to step up'

ARMED RESISTANCE: Los Angeles teacher says ICE agents are 'not the only ones with guns' after federal shooting

