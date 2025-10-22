Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Republican calls for public database naming illegal immigrants facing deportation

Rep. Andy Biggs' proposed database would include illegal immigrants' names, photos and last known whereabouts

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Harold Ford Jr criticizes Trump admin's 'hierarchy of deportations' Video

Harold Ford Jr criticizes Trump admin's 'hierarchy of deportations'

'The Five' discusses President Donald Trump's roundtable meeting on the surge of left-wing terrorists as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker dares him to follow through on his jail threat.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A new House GOP bill would establish a registry of illegal immigrants with deportation orders in the United States.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is leading legislation to establish public record-keeping of people set to be sent out of the country, complete with their full names, photo, and last known state of residence.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED AFTER RAMMING BORDER PATROL IN CHICAGO AMID VIOLENT CLASH WITH PROTESTERS

Split image showing detainees seated inside a plane on the left, and ICE agents escorting a man onto the aircraft on the right

A composite image shows illegal immigrants aboard an ICE deportation flight and a detainee being escorted onto the aircraft by ICE agents, June 3, 2025. (ERO Dallas)

"At the end of 2024, more than a million illegal aliens, including Ian Roberts, had final orders of removal against them but were roaming freely in the United States," Biggs told Fox News Digital, referencing the former Des Moines Public Schools superintendent who was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being accused of falsifying citizenship documents.

Biggs said, "Instead of enforcing our immigration laws and deporting illegal aliens who had due process in our immigration courts, the Biden administration focused on making it as easy as possible for illegal aliens of any and every criminal background to enter and stay in our nation."

Rep. Andy Biggs speaks during a news conference

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is leading legislation to establish public record-keeping of people set to be deported. (Getty Images)

He argued that making final deportation orders publicly accessible "will only increase public safety and ensure incidents like this one don’t happen again."

The database would be created and run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to legislative text obtained by Fox News Digital.

FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL VOWS JUSTICE AFTER DHS AGENT'S VEHICLE RAMMED IN CHICAGO

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

It comes as DHS is working on tracking down and deporting migrants who came to the U.S. illegally during the Biden administration and before.

More than 10 million unauthorized border crossings were detected under the prior administration, according to the House Homeland Security Committee majority.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue