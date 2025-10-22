Republican calls for public database naming illegal immigrants facing deportation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A new House GOP bill would establish a registry of illegal immigrants with deportation orders in the United States.



Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is leading legislation to establish public record-keeping of people set to be sent out of the country, complete with their full names, photo, and last known state of residence.

"At the end of 2024, more than a million illegal aliens, including Ian Roberts, had final orders of removal against them but were roaming freely in the United States," Biggs told Fox News Digital, referencing the former Des Moines Public Schools superintendent who was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after being accused of falsifying citizenship documents.

Biggs said, "Instead of enforcing our immigration laws and deporting illegal aliens who had due process in our immigration courts, the Biden administration focused on making it as easy as possible for illegal aliens of any and every criminal background to enter and stay in our nation."

He argued that making final deportation orders publicly accessible "will only increase public safety and ensure incidents like this one don’t happen again."



The database would be created and run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to legislative text obtained by Fox News Digital.

It comes as DHS is working on tracking down and deporting migrants who came to the U.S. illegally during the Biden administration and before.

More than 10 million unauthorized border crossings were detected under the prior administration, according to the House Homeland Security Committee majority.