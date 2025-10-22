Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles teacher says ICE agents are 'not the only ones with guns' following shooting of federal agent

Ron Gochez spoke hours after US marshal and illegal immigrant were shot during enforcement operation

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Los Angeles teacher calls for armed resistance to ICE after US Marshal, illegal immigrant shot Video

Los Angeles teacher calls for armed resistance to ICE after US Marshal, illegal immigrant shot

Ron Gochez, a teacher at a local high school, criticized ICE raids in and around the city.

A Los Angeles high school history teacher who serves as a spokesperson for a local anti-ICE activist group appeared to welcome armed resistance against immigration authorities after a federal agent and an illegal immigrant were shot hours earlier.

Ron Gochez, a teacher at Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School and a spokesperson for Unión del Barrio, spoke during a news conference Tuesday, criticizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. 

"Don't forget where you're standing. This is South Central Los Angeles," he said. "They [ICE] are not the only ones with guns in this city. Don't forget that. And I don't say that because I'm calling for violence; I'm saying that because the people have every right to defend themselves against masked, unidentified gunmen.

MSNBC REPORTER SUGGESTS ICE CREATED FEAR, DIVISION BY MASKING UP AND USING UNMARKED CARS PRIOR TO SHOOTING

Ron Gochez speaking into a microphone

Ron Gochez called for an armed resistance against immigration authorities on Tuesday after an illegal immigrant who tried to allegedly attack federal agents was shot.  (Fox News)

"The people have every right to defend themselves," he added. "That's not violent. That's intelligent."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gochez, the Los Angeles Unified School District, Unión del Barrio, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

California officials have pushed to block authorities from wearing masks during immigration enforcement operations. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to ban state and federal law enforcement from wearing masks on the job, a move the Trump administration decried as illegal and vowed to ignore. 

The bill takes effect in January. 

Gochez’s remarks came hours after a U.S. marshal and an illegal immigrant were shot during an enforcement operation.

The suspect, identified as Carlitos Ricardo Parias, 44, of Mexico, allegedly rammed his vehicle into federal vehicles before agents opened fire. One federal agent was struck in the hand, and Parias was hit in the elbow. Both were struck by bullets fired by a federal agent, authorities said.

5 TIMES DEMOCRATS BLASTED ICE WITH HARSH RHETORIC

Aerial view of a Los Angeles street

A view near where a U.S. marshal and illegal alien were shot Tuesday in Los Angeles.  (KTTV)

Federal prosecutors said Parias used a Toyota Camry to strike law enforcement vehicles in front of and behind him, spinning his tires and fishtailing in an attempt to escape, prompting concerns for officer safety. Parias is also known as "Richard L.A.," a TikTok influencer, Fox Los Angeles reported.

He and the injured law enforcement officer were taken to a hospital. Protesters were seen shouting at hospital staffers as both were being treated for their injuries.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blamed officials in sanctuary jurisdictions for brazen attacks against immigration authorities in recent months.

"These are the consequences of conduct and rhetoric by sanctuary politicians and activists who urge illegal aliens to resist arrest. Resisting arrest puts the safety of illegal aliens, law enforcement and the public at risk," she said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

US marshal, illegal migrant shot during Los Angeles immigration operation Video

"Our law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them, including vehicle rammings by illegal aliens," she added. "We are once again calling on sanctuary politicians, agitators and the media to turn the temperature down and stop calling for violence and resistance against ICE law enforcement."

During Tuesday's news conference, Gochez accused federal authorities of using "brutal violence" and "repression" against immigrant communities in Los Angeles. 

"It's not enough for them to kidnap our people. Now, we are seeing on multiple occasions … that they are shooing us with live rounds," he said. 

Protesters kick hospital doors, yell at staff as US marshal, illegal immigrant treated for gunshot wounds Video

In March, Gochez was named the winner of the Cesar E. Chavez and Dolores Huerta "Si Se Puede" Human Rights Award by the California Teachers Association.

"He has been a steadfast advocate of immigrant families, taking bold steps to shield his community from the threat of ICE raids," the CTA said in a news release at the time. "Gochez excels in promoting solidarity among Black and Brown communities, recognizing their shared struggles. Through community engagement initiatives, he cultivates understanding and respect, empowering students to celebrate differences while uniting for common goals."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
