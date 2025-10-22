Los Angeles teacher says ICE agents are 'not the only ones with guns' following shooting of federal agent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles high school history teacher who serves as a spokesperson for a local anti-ICE activist group appeared to welcome armed resistance against immigration authorities after a federal agent and an illegal immigrant were shot hours earlier.

Ron Gochez, a teacher at Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School and a spokesperson for Unión del Barrio, spoke during a news conference Tuesday, criticizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

"Don't forget where you're standing. This is South Central Los Angeles," he said. "They [ICE] are not the only ones with guns in this city. Don't forget that. And I don't say that because I'm calling for violence; I'm saying that because the people have every right to defend themselves against masked, unidentified gunmen.

"The people have every right to defend themselves," he added. "That's not violent. That's intelligent."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gochez, the Los Angeles Unified School District, Unión del Barrio, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

California officials have pushed to block authorities from wearing masks during immigration enforcement operations. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to ban state and federal law enforcement from wearing masks on the job, a move the Trump administration decried as illegal and vowed to ignore.

The bill takes effect in January.

Gochez’s remarks came hours after a U.S. marshal and an illegal immigrant were shot during an enforcement operation.

The suspect, identified as Carlitos Ricardo Parias, 44, of Mexico, allegedly rammed his vehicle into federal vehicles before agents opened fire. One federal agent was struck in the hand, and Parias was hit in the elbow. Both were struck by bullets fired by a federal agent, authorities said.

Federal prosecutors said Parias used a Toyota Camry to strike law enforcement vehicles in front of and behind him, spinning his tires and fishtailing in an attempt to escape, prompting concerns for officer safety. Parias is also known as "Richard L.A.," a TikTok influencer, Fox Los Angeles reported.

He and the injured law enforcement officer were taken to a hospital. Protesters were seen shouting at hospital staffers as both were being treated for their injuries.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blamed officials in sanctuary jurisdictions for brazen attacks against immigration authorities in recent months.

"These are the consequences of conduct and rhetoric by sanctuary politicians and activists who urge illegal aliens to resist arrest. Resisting arrest puts the safety of illegal aliens, law enforcement and the public at risk," she said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Our law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them, including vehicle rammings by illegal aliens," she added. "We are once again calling on sanctuary politicians, agitators and the media to turn the temperature down and stop calling for violence and resistance against ICE law enforcement."

During Tuesday's news conference, Gochez accused federal authorities of using "brutal violence" and "repression" against immigrant communities in Los Angeles.

"It's not enough for them to kidnap our people. Now, we are seeing on multiple occasions … that they are shooing us with live rounds," he said.

In March, Gochez was named the winner of the Cesar E. Chavez and Dolores Huerta "Si Se Puede" Human Rights Award by the California Teachers Association.

"He has been a steadfast advocate of immigrant families, taking bold steps to shield his community from the threat of ICE raids," the CTA said in a news release at the time. "Gochez excels in promoting solidarity among Black and Brown communities, recognizing their shared struggles. Through community engagement initiatives, he cultivates understanding and respect, empowering students to celebrate differences while uniting for common goals."