Dem House candidate's luxurious lifestyle clashes with 'working-class' campaign message

Iowa Democrat Christina Bohannan has built her campaign for Congress around the image of a hard-working, middle-class advocate who understands what it's like "to struggle to put food on the table."

However, her real estate portfolio and financial disclosures paint a very different picture — one of expensive homes, a Florida waterfront condo and lucrative stock investments that place Bohannan among the wealthy elite she claims to want to fight against in Congress.

"You know, I know what it's like to work so hard and to, to still struggle to put food on the table," Bohannan previously told a crowd at the Iowa State Fair. Throughout her multiple campaigns – Bohannan has run for the same seat in the House for the past two elections and lost – she has touted her history of growing up in a trailer park and being forced to choose "between putting groceries in the cart and filling prescription drugs."

In an interview with Iowa Public Radio, Bohannan reportedly reiterated once again that "she knows what it's like to struggle."

However, Bohannan's own financial disclosures and local real estate records paint a picture that clashes with her alleged working-class image. In June, Bohannan purchased University of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery's $1.55 million mansion in Iowa City, while for years she has also owned a waterfront condo inside a gated community in Sarasota, Florida. The gated community sells homes ranging from as little as $300,000 to over $1 million, plus requires thousands in annual homeowner's fees.

Meanwhile, according to Bohannan's financial disclosures, her Sarasota condo has also helped her net as much as $50,000 in rental income annually.

Bohannan's own financial filings also show that she and her husband own over six-figures in individual tech stocks, such as Apple, Alphabet and Meta, from which they have not divested despite Bohannan's "ETHICS PLAN" proposal aimed at compelling members of Congress to cease trading stocks while serving on Capitol Hill.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bohannan for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Bohannan is set to take on Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who represents Iowa's 1st Congressional District.

Earlier this month, Bohannan attempted to stir backlash against her GOP opponent over her "true values," pointing to a photo of Miller-Meeks sitting first-class on an airplane, "as her constituents suffer from Trump's policies."

"This photo tells you more about Miller-Meeks’ true values than her entire town hall did," Bohannan wrote in a tweet that included an alleged image of her Republican opponent flying first class.

But the attempted jab did not go unnoticed by a locally elected district supervisor, Austin Hayek, who slammed Bohannan for worrying about Miller-Meeks sitting first class when she had just bought a $1.55 million mansion.

"Christina Bohannan is concerned with 1st class – weird since she just bought a $1.55 million dollar home," Hayek commented on Bohannan's photo of Miller-Meeks allegedly sitting first class. "Seems she’s wanting others to share the wealth, but not herself and she cares more about her personal living than the ‘poor,'" the local elected official concluded. "Stop the virtue signally [sic]."