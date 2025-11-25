Comey expects further legal scrutiny from Trump admin, criticizes 'fools who would frighten us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI Director James Comey hailed the federal judge who dismissed the federal indictment against him on Monday, saying the case against him was based on "malevolence and incompetence."

Judge Cameron Currie dismissed the false statements charges against Comey in a Monday ruling, finding that they were brought by an unqualified U.S. attorney. President Donald Trump's administration maintains that the attorney, Lindsay Halligan, was legally appointed and has indicated they plan to pursue further legal action.

"I'm grateful that the court ended the case against me, which was a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence, and a reflection of what the Department of Justice has become under Donald Trump, which is heartbreaking," Comey said, before thanking the lawyers who represented him in the case.

"This case mattered to me personally, obviously, but it matters most because a message has to be sent. That the president of the United States cannot use the Department of Justice to target his political enemies. I don't care what your politics are. You have to see that as fundamentally un-American and a threat to the rule of law that keeps all of us free," he continued.

Comey went on to say that he expects the Trump administration to continue coming after him despite the legal setback. He called on Americans to "stand up" against the "fools who would frighten us," suggesting Trump is a "would-be tyrant."

Currie's ruling also threw out the DOJ's case against New York Attorney General Letitia James, citing the same reason.

"I conclude that the Attorney General’s attempt to install Ms. [Lindsey] Halligan as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was invalid and that Ms. Halligan has been unlawfully serving in that role since September 22, 2025," Currie wrote.

Currie, a Clinton appointee based in South Carolina, was brought in from out of state to preside over proceedings about the question of Halligan's authority because it presented a conflict for the Virginia judges. Comey's and James' challenges to Halligan's appointment were consolidated because of their similarity.

Halligan acted alone in presenting charges to the grand juries shortly after Trump ousted the prior interim U.S. attorney, Erik Siebert, and urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to replace him with Halligan, a former White House aide and insurance lawyer. Bondi complied, but Currie found the interim U.S. attorney term had already expired under Siebert and that the Virginia judges were now responsible for appointing a temporary U.S. attorney to serve until Trump could get one confirmed in the Senate.

Trump has been unable to persuade the Senate to confirm several U.S. attorneys in blue states, leading the president and Bondi to sidestep the upper chamber at times to install Trump's preferred appointees, such as Halligan. Currie's decision comes after federal judges also disqualified appointees in California, New Jersey and Nevada.

Fox News' Ashley Oliver contributed to this report.