Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth rips Mark Kelly's post about his service: 'You can’t even display your uniform correctly'

Sen Mark Kelly wrote on X that, 'I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Department of War launches probe into Arizona Sen Mark Kelly Video

Department of War launches probe into Arizona Sen Mark Kelly

Cully Stimson, a former Navy JAG officer, joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the Department of War's investigation into Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly over the 'illegal orders' video.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth criticized a post Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., made about his service, telling the lawmaker, "you can’t even display your uniform correctly." 

Hegseth’s comments come a day after the Department of War announced a formal review into allegations of misconduct against Kelly over a video calling on service members to "refuse illegal orders." 

"So ‘Captain’ Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline…but you can’t even display your uniform correctly," Hegseth replied to a post Kelly made on X. 

"Your medals are out of order & rows reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection," Hegseth added.

FBI SCHEDULING INTERVIEWS WITH 6 LAWMAKERS WHO ENCOURAGED MILITARY MEMBERS TO REFUSE 'ILLEGAL ORDERS' 

Mark Kelly and Pete Hegseth

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., left, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, right. (Shannon Finney/NBC via Getty Images; Darron Cummings/AP)

Kelly on Monday posted a picture of a uniform on X, writing, "When I was 22 years old, I commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and swore an oath to the Constitution. "

"I upheld that oath through flight school, multiple deployments on the USS Midway, 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm, test pilot school, four space shuttle flights at NASA, and every day since I retired — which I did after my wife Gabby was shot in the head while serving her constituents," he added. "In combat, I had a missile blow up next to my jet and flew through anti-aircraft fire to drop bombs on enemy targets." 

Democrats tell military to ‘refuse illegal orders’ in viral video: 'Don't give up the ship' Video

"At NASA, I launched on a rocket, commanded the space shuttle, and was part of the recovery mission that brought home the bodies of my astronaut classmates who died on Columbia. I did all of this in service to this country that I love and has given me so much," Kelly also said.

Kelly’s office did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

MARK KELLY FIRES BACK AT TRUMP OVER MILITARY COMMENTS

Sen. Mark Kelly walks through the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Mark Kelly is seen in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Pentagon has said it might call Kelly back to active duty to face court-martial proceedings or other administrative actions under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

"This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality," the department said, adding that further comments will be limited to protect the integrity of the proceedings. 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives at a Pentagon briefing

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth arrives for a news conference at the Pentagon on June 22, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP  

Kelly also said Monday, "If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue