Fox News Politics Newsletter: 'FBI's "Gotcha" Scheme'

-Education Department launches widespread civil rights probe: A look at what the agency does as Trump eyes shutdown

-50 House Dems railed for 'political puppet show' after making identical social media posts

-Migrant gangs on notice after string of home burglaries

Phoning it in

EXCLUSIVE: The Biden White House turned over government cellphones belonging to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to the FBI in May 2022 as part of a bureau probe into the aftermath of the 2020 election, tying Trump to that investigation without sufficient predication, Fox News Digital has learned.

The FBI did not need a warrant to physically obtain the government phones from the Biden White House, but after acquiring the devices agents began drafting a search warrant to extract the phones’ data, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

"The Biden White House played right along with the FBI’s ‘gotcha’ scheme against Trump," a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital. "Biden’s Office of White House Counsel, under the leadership of Dana Remus and Jonathan Su, gave its blessing and accommodation for the FBI to physically obtain Trump and Pence’s phones in early May 2022. Weeks later, the FBI began drafting a search warrant to extract the phones’ data." …Read more

White House

TAKEN FOR A SPIN: Biden also paraded electric vehicles at the White House, when he drove a Jeep Wrangler in 2021

'VACCINE HESITANCY': Millions spent by Biden on COVID ‘vaccine hesitancy’ campaign slashed by Trump NIH: report

SPLIT ON TRUMP: Americans split over the job Trump and Musk are doing: poll

'DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE': Trump accuses Biden's DOJ of trying to turn U.S. into 'corrupt communist' country

World Stage

'BROKE THE DEADLOCK': 'We have never been this close to peace' since Russia invaded Ukraine, Leavitt tells reporters

'REALLY STAGGERING': Trump praised for getting NATO allies to bolster defense spending

'PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE': Venezuela agrees to resume deportation flights

Capitol Hill

SENATE GRILLING: Dr. Oz faces Senate grilling on Capitol Hill in bid to run Centers for Medicare and Medicaid

BAD EVIDENCE: Anna Paulina Luna escalates DOJ standoff over Epstein docs, unveils SHRED Act

'WELLNESS GRIFTING': Oz bats back Dem attempts to paint him as 'snake oil' salesman

Across America

KEY WITNESS: Key witness in American college student's disappearance tells police how they met, what happened on beach

'ENDS NOW': Tulsi Gabbard lists 'recent examples of unauthorized leaks' from intelligence community, announces crackdown

'RADICALS': Vance booed at Kennedy Center concert

'BROKEN BUSINESS MODEL': USPS signs agreement with DOGE after moving to cut 10,000 workers: 'Broken business model'