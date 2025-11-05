Fox News Politics Newsletter: David Hogg calls on Dems to reignite ‘American Dream’ after Mamdani win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Supreme Court to weigh Trump tariff powers in blockbuster case

-NYC fire chief announces resignation after Mamdani wins mayoral race

-Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey wins re-election after fending off socialist challenger

David Hogg celebrates Zohran Mamdani's win, calls on Dems to reignite the 'American Dream'

As Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City, former DNC vice chair David Hogg told Fox News Digital that Democrats heading into the midterms should focus on restoring voters’ faith in the American Dream.

After losing up and down the ballot in 2024, Democrats secured victories in the most-watched races of this off-year election cycle — from a socialist shockwave in New York City, Democratic-led redistricting success in California and gubernatorial wins in New Jersey and Virginia.

"No other city is like New York City," Hogg said Tuesday night. "No other state is like Virginia or New Jersey. The lesson that will be learned here tonight is not that every policy in New York should be replicated around the country. It's that listening and telling voters what you are actually going to do to lower prices works."…READ MORE.



White House

JUSTICES REVOLT: Barrett and Sotomayor tag-team interrogation of Trump lawyer on tariff powers

'SO EASY TO WIN': Trump appears to jab defeated Republicans, saying it's 'easy' to win elections 'when you talk about the facts'

MIDTERM MATH: Vance delivers post-election reality check, contends GOP must make life affordable or get walloped in 2026

Capitol Hill

FEELING BLUE: Vulnerable House Dem criticizes 'extreme' left in shocking 2026 announcement

CAPITOL SCRUTINY: Pentagon faces bipartisan criticism over lack of communication with Congress

BERNIE'S REVOLT: Bernie Sanders crashes Schumer news conference, criticizes Democratic Party leadership

DEMS DIG DEEPER: Senate Dems emboldened in shutdown strategy after election sweep

Across America

ELECTION PROTECTION: Texas passes constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting noncitizen voting

MISSING MARGINS: Inside Jay Jones and the Democrats’ late surge to upset wins across Virginia, from the suburbs to the shore

CAMPUS RADICALS: Top university hit with scathing federal complaint calling for probe into 'unsafe' and 'unlawful' DEI agenda

ACCOUNTABILITY CALL: Jewish groups issue post-election warning to Mamdani as he prepares to lead New York City

'CONGRATS, MAYOR': Heir to billionaire Soros fortune cheers Mamdani election with penthouse photo

DOG WHISTLE: Mamdani victory speech draws concern as NYC mayor-elect vows 'no problem too large for government to solve'