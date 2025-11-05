Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: David Hogg calls on Dems to reignite ‘American Dream’ after Mamdani win

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Supreme Court to weigh Trump tariff powers in blockbuster case

-NYC fire chief announces resignation after Mamdani wins mayoral race

-Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey wins re-election after fending off socialist challenger

David Hogg celebrates Zohran Mamdani's win, calls on Dems to reignite the 'American Dream'

As Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City, former DNC vice chair David Hogg told Fox News Digital that Democrats heading into the midterms should focus on restoring voters’ faith in the American Dream.

After losing up and down the ballot in 2024, Democrats secured victories in the most-watched races of this off-year election cycle — from a socialist shockwave in New York City, Democratic-led redistricting success in California and gubernatorial wins in New Jersey and Virginia.

"No other city is like New York City," Hogg said Tuesday night. "No other state is like Virginia or New Jersey. The lesson that will be learned here tonight is not that every policy in New York should be replicated around the country. It's that listening and telling voters what you are actually going to do to lower prices works."…READ MORE.
 

David Hogg and Zohran Mamdani

Former DNC vice chair David Hogg (left) celebrated Zohran Mamdani's mayoral win in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2025.  (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company; Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

White House

JUSTICES REVOLT: Barrett and Sotomayor tag-team interrogation of Trump lawyer on tariff powers

Supreme Court

The facade of the Supreme Court building at dusk is shown in this file photo. In a 5-4 ruling Thursday, the NIH got a green light to cut nearly $800M in DEI-related health grants. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

'SO EASY TO WIN': Trump appears to jab defeated Republicans, saying it's 'easy' to win elections 'when you talk about the facts'

MIDTERM MATH: Vance delivers post-election reality check, contends GOP must make life affordable or get walloped in 2026

Vice President JD Vance wearing a dark suit and red tie while speaking at a podium in the White House

Vice President JD Vance speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)

Capitol Hill

FEELING BLUE: Vulnerable House Dem criticizes 'extreme' left in shocking 2026 announcement

CAPITOL SCRUTINY: Pentagon faces bipartisan criticism over lack of communication with Congress

U.S. Defense Secretary stands outside the Pentagon ahead of an official welcome ceremony for India’s foreign minister.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth waits for the arrival of Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during an Honor Cordon at the Pentagon on July 1, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

BERNIE'S REVOLT: Bernie Sanders crashes Schumer news conference, criticizes Democratic Party leadership

DEMS DIG DEEPER: Senate Dems emboldened in shutdown strategy after election sweep

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaking at a press conference.

The Senate returns to Washington, D.C., as the shutdown hurtles toward the longest on record, and as neither side os ready to dislodge from their positions.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Across America 

ELECTION PROTECTION: Texas passes constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting noncitizen voting

MISSING MARGINS: Inside Jay Jones and the Democrats’ late surge to upset wins across Virginia, from the suburbs to the shore

Jay Jones and Jason Miyares debate in Richmond

Jay Jones and Attorney General Jason Miyares debate at the University of Richmond, home of the Spiders, in Richmond, Va., on October 16, 2025. (Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via pool)

CAMPUS RADICALS: Top university hit with scathing federal complaint calling for probe into 'unsafe' and 'unlawful' DEI agenda

ACCOUNTABILITY CALL: Jewish groups issue post-election warning to Mamdani as he prepares to lead New York City

Zohran Mamdani delivers victory speech on Election night with his banner behind him.

Zohran Mamdani delivers a victory speech at a mayoral election night watch party, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City.  (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

'CONGRATS, MAYOR': Heir to billionaire Soros fortune cheers Mamdani election with penthouse photo

Alex Soros and Zohran Mamdani

Alex Soros, son of billionaire megadonor George Soros, congratulates Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on his New York City election victory. (X/@AlexSoros)

DOG WHISTLE: Mamdani victory speech draws concern as NYC mayor-elect vows 'no problem too large for government to solve'

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

