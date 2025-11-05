Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Zohran Mamdani

Heir to billionaire Soros fortune cheers Mamdani election with penthouse photo

Alex Soros says he was 'proud to support and vote for the Democratic candidate for mayor'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Emma Colton Fox News
close
Mamdani ripple effect already happening in Democratic Party: Mene Ukueberuwa Video

Mamdani ripple effect already happening in Democratic Party: Mene Ukueberuwa

Wall Street Journal Editorial Board's Mene Ukueberuwa breaks down the socialist candidate's win in the New York City mayoral race and what it means for the midterms.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros released an image of himself standing beside Zohran Mamdani in a penthouse, writing after his election that, "The American dream continues!"

"So proud to be a New Yorker!" Alex Soros said on X. "Congrats, Mayor Zohran Mamdani."

Alex Soros is the son of Open Society Foundations founder George Soros, who has helped fund left-wing campaigns stretching from district attorneys to federal elections. Alex Soros succeeded his father as chair of the board of directors of the massive $25 billion nonprofit in 2022.

Hours after his post, Mamdani appeared on ABC’s "Good Morning America," declaring, "I think you have to raise taxes on the top 1% of New Yorkers."

SOROS EMPIRE HEIR REVEALS WHO HE'S ‘PROUD’ TO BACK IN HIGH-STAKES NYC MAYORAL RACE

Alex Soros and Zohran Mamdani

Alex Soros, son of billionaire megadonor George Soros, congratulates Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on his New York City election victory. (X/@AlexSoros)

Alex Soros' support of Mamdani is not a surprise, with the Open Society Foundations reportedly donating $37 million across the last decade to left-wing groups that ultimately promoted Mamdani's nomination this year, such as the Working Families Party, the New York Post reported in July.

The younger Soros is a New York native.

FOX NEWS VOTER POLL: CHANGE CANDIDATE MAMDANI DEFEATS LEGACY POLITICAL FIGURES

Zohran Mamdani celebrating

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral race, beating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

"I was proud to support and vote for the Democratic candidate for mayor," Soros told The New York Times in an emailed statement on Election Day.

Alex Soros' support of Mamdani comes as President Donald Trump has slammed Mamdani as a "communist." Trump has also criticized the Soros family over their donations to left-wing causes and candidates, including calling for investigations into George and Alex Soros.

George Soros at meeting in Brussels

George Soros, founder of the Open Society Foundations, arrives for a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on April 27, 2017.  (Olivier Hoslet/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social in August.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue