Texas

Texas passes constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting noncitizen voting

State law already indicates that US citizenship is required in order to be eligible to register to vote

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texans overwhelmingly approved a proposal to amend the Lone Star State constitution to stipulate that individuals who are not U.S. citizens are not permitted to vote in the state.

Unofficial results indicate that the proposition decisively passed by just under 72% of the vote.

SJR 37, which is linked to the ballot proposition, indicates that the language, "persons who are not citizens of the United States" will be added to the constitution's list of classes of people who are not allowed to vote in Texas.

TEXAS RACE TO REPLACE DECEASED DEMOCRAT ADVANCES TO RUNOFF

Texas state flag

The Texas flag flies over the circuit prior to the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of the United States at the Circuit of the Americas on Oct. 18, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

The state's election code already indicates that an individual must be a U.S. citizen to be eligible to register as a voter in the state.

Federal law generally deems it unlawful for aliens to vote in elections for president, vice president, presidential elector, House, Senate, delegate from Washington, D.C., or resident commissioner.

TEXAS VOTERS APPROVE REQUIRING JUDGES TO DENY BAIL FOR CERTAIN VIOLENT FELONY CHARGES

Voting booths

Voting booths are seen at Glass Elementary School's polling station in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Nov. 8, 2022.  (MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

"It is now in our Constitution that only US citizens can vote in Texas elections," Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, declared in a post on X.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott poses on the field prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 1, 2025. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Abbott also weighed in on Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York City mayoral contest.

"Join me for a moment of silence for NYC. Thoughts & prayers," the governor wrote, adding the praying hands emoji in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

