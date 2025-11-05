Texas passes constitutional amendment explicitly prohibiting noncitizen voting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texans overwhelmingly approved a proposal to amend the Lone Star State constitution to stipulate that individuals who are not U.S. citizens are not permitted to vote in the state.

Unofficial results indicate that the proposition decisively passed by just under 72% of the vote.

SJR 37, which is linked to the ballot proposition, indicates that the language, "persons who are not citizens of the United States" will be added to the constitution's list of classes of people who are not allowed to vote in Texas.

The state's election code already indicates that an individual must be a U.S. citizen to be eligible to register as a voter in the state.

Federal law generally deems it unlawful for aliens to vote in elections for president, vice president, presidential elector, House, Senate, delegate from Washington, D.C., or resident commissioner.

"It is now in our Constitution that only US citizens can vote in Texas elections," Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, declared in a post on X.

