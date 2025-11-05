NYC fire chief announces resignation after Mamdani wins mayoral race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker will leave his post next month, announcing his resignation the day after Zohran Mamdani was elected to be the city's next mayor.

In a statement, Tucker said he will remain on the job until Dec. 19, allowing the department to have "an orderly transition." Mamdani is set to be sworn in on Jan. 1, 2026.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the 35th New York City Fire Commissioner," Tucker said. "Thank you to Mayor Adams for his trust and confidence in doing this job. We empowered the brave men and women who keep our city safe, bringing fire-related deaths to a historic low."

Mayor Eric Adams praised Tucker for his service in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Commissioner Robert Tucker has led the Fire Department of the City of New York with courage, passion, and a sincere dedication to public safety," Adams said. "When I appointed Commissioner Tucker to this critical role, I knew he’d have the experience, grit, and zeal to protect our city and support our fearless heroes – the firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics who put their lives on the line for New York every day."

"We are incredibly grateful for Commissioner Tucker’s service and look forward to seeing what he’ll do next," Adams concluded.

Tucker grew up in Manhattan and attended George Washington University before attending law school at Pace University School of Law, his online biography says.