©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York City

NYC fire chief announces resignation after Mamdani wins mayoral race

Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker announced that he will leave his post on Dec. 19

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker will leave his post next month, announcing his resignation the day after Zohran Mamdani was elected to be the city's next mayor.

In a statement, Tucker said he will remain on the job until Dec. 19, allowing the department to have "an orderly transition." Mamdani is set to be sworn in on Jan. 1, 2026.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the 35th New York City Fire Commissioner," Tucker said. "Thank you to Mayor Adams for his trust and confidence in doing this job. We empowered the brave men and women who keep our city safe, bringing fire-related deaths to a historic low."

Mayor Eric Adams praised Tucker for his service in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

ERIC ADAMS DROPS OUT OF NYC MAYORAL RACE AS MAMDANI GAINS GROUND

Robert S. Tucker Fire Commissioner

Official photo of Robert S. Tucker, the 35th New York City fire commissioner. (NYC.gov)

"Commissioner Robert Tucker has led the Fire Department of the City of New York with courage, passion, and a sincere dedication to public safety," Adams said. "When I appointed Commissioner Tucker to this critical role, I knew he’d have the experience, grit, and zeal to protect our city and support our fearless heroes – the firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics who put their lives on the line for New York every day."

ADAMS ASKS 'WHERE WAS' MAMDANI AT PREVIOUS NYPD FUNERALS

FDNY commissioner stands next to Mayor Eric Adams

Fire Commissioner Robert S. Tucker, second from right, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams observe a moment silence during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Sept. 11, 2025, in New York City. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

"We are incredibly grateful for Commissioner Tucker’s service and look forward to seeing what he’ll do next," Adams concluded.

A fire station in New York City

A view of an undisclosed NYFD station. The city's fire commissioner is leaving his post Dec. 19, 2025. (Joan Slatkin/UCG/Universal Images Group)

Tucker grew up in Manhattan and attended George Washington University before attending law school at Pace University School of Law, his online biography says.

