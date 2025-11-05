Top university hit with scathing federal complaint calling for probe into 'unsafe' and 'unlawful' DEI agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A top parents' rights in education group has filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Education alleging possible Title IX violations at Princeton University, saying the Ivy League institution forced female students to share "gender-neutral" restrooms with gaps in the stalls.

The complaint, obtained by Fox News Digital, says the university offers 250 "gender-inclusive" restrooms, all gender dorms, and prescribes gender hormone replacement therapy to students, "despite federal law and federal directives to the contrary."

The university’s bathroom policy at two colleges, Yeh College and New College West, "appears to violate Title IX" by forcing over 500 students to share gender-neutral bathrooms that have "multiple showers and toilet stalls," where residents must walk through common spaces to get to those stalls, the complaint states.

"First-year Princeton students cannot ‘opt out’ of the communal bathroom arrangement because Princeton ‘randomly assigns’ first-year students to one of several residential colleges," the complaint explains. "As a result, Princeton forces female students to use ‘communal bathroom stalls [that] have gaps, which makes using them feel less safe and private,’ and which create situations where female students ‘walk in on guys literally peeing standing up with the door open.’"

The complaint points to female students who have spoken out against the bathroom policies, including women who told the school newspaper in 2025 that they don’t feel "comfortable" and feel "unsafe."

"In short, the reality of biological sex is a fiction at Princeton University," Defending Education writes.

Additionally, the complaint takes issue with the graduation ceremony practices at Princeton, saying that the prestigious institution offers a ceremony called the "Rose Graduation" which celebrates "women and fem accomplishments and achievements" along with a "Lavender Graduation" that celebrates "queer and trans accomplishments and achievements."

The letter calls for the university to "correct its violations of federal law immediately" and for the Department of Education to "investigate" the "unlawful policies and practices."

Fox News Digital reached out to Princeton University for comment.

"Princeton University, one of the nation’s oldest universities, has a long and prestigious history," Sarah Parshall Perry, vice president and legal fellow at Defending Education, told Fox News Digital.

"But of late, it has confused sex with gender identity, proudly boasting of its efforts to be one of the most ‘transgender friendly' institutions in the nation. But Princeton’s bathroom, housing, graduation, and medical policies flout federal law, and federal directive, and violate the rights of Princeton’s female students to equal education on the storied campus."

During his first two weeks in office, President Donald Trump signed several education-related executive orders on school funding and antisemitism, and launched a federal review of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices in federally funded institutions.

Additionally, the Trump administration launched an investigation into a Colorado school district for allegedly "discriminating against its female students" after a girls' restroom was reportedly converted into an "all-gender" facility, while the boys' restroom remained for males only.

During his first week in office, the president launched a federal review of DEI teachings and practices in educational institutions receiving federal funding, in an effort to restore "merit-based opportunity."

Fox News Digital reached out to DOE for comment.