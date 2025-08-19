Fox News Politics Newsletter: Steps towards peace

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dem Texas lawmaker spends night on state House floor after refusing GOP-mandated police escort

Trump tapped for Nobel Prize amid talks to end Russia-Ukraine war

DC's homeless response rife with years of mismanagement, wasteful spending amid Trump crackdown

Peace talks

In a major step toward ending the years-long war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the announcement during Tuesday's press briefing. She clarified that "if necessary" there could be a trilateral meeting involving the U.S. after Putin and Zelenskyy meet.

"President Trump spoke with President Putin by phone, and he agreed to begin the next phase of the peace process, a meeting between President Putin and President Zelenskyy , which would be followed, if necessary, by a trilateral meeting between President Putin, President Zelensky and President Trump," Leavitt said on Tuesday.

Leavitt said that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would "continue to coordinate with Russia and Ukraine to make this happen as soon as possible."…Read more

EXTREME CLAIMS FLY: ACLU likens Trump’s Fort Bliss migrant facility to WWII internment camps

'WAR VERY FAR AWAY': White House rejects ‘blank checks’ for Ukraine, presses NATO to shoulder costs

HIGHWAY HERO: Ex-Navy SEAL congressman saves bleeding 11-year-old with makeshift tourniquets after Iowa crash

'NO ONE ELSE': Laken Riley's mother and stepfather strongly endorse House Republican vying for US Senate seat

COMBAT VET STEPS UP: Veteran who served in Middle Eastern wars launches campaign against Sen. Susan Collins

'DON'T KNOW HOW': Transgender lawmaker says Democratic Party doesn't know how to respond to anti-trans attacks

LABOR TAKES AIM: Union boss compares ICE to Al Pacino mobster as more Dems pile on immigration enforcement

REBEL ROOTS INVOKED: Boston’s Wu fires back at Bondi, citing Revolution, as other cities slam feds over ‘sanctuary’ warnings

CHECKING ELIGIBILITY: Medicaid directs states to crack down on illegal immigrant enrollees with monthly checks

TAXPAYER TRAINWRECK: Newsom-backed high-speed rail 'boondoggle' hit with new House investigation

COZYING UP: Cuomo campaign denies bombshell report about Trump's influence in the NYC mayoral race

'SAFE AGAIN': MS-13 gang member arrested in DC as Bondi touts admin's 'extraordinary' crime crackdown

REDRAWN, RED GONE: Here are the 5 GOP House seats that could be wiped out with Newsom's California redistricting plan

PRICED OUT: Chicago residents call Obama Presidential Center a 'monstrosity,' fear they'll be displaced