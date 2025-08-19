'President of peace': Trump tapped for Nobel Prize amid talks to end Russia-Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: House GOP allies of President Donald Trump are nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize amid his ongoing efforts to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., is spearheading a letter to the Nobel Committee on Tuesday alongside Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind.

Their nomination hails Trump as a peacemaker on several fronts, the most recent being his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and subsequent meeting with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We respectfully submit this nomination of President Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his concrete contributions to international fraternity, his leadership in reducing conflict and the risk of war, and his commitment to fostering dialogue as a path toward reconciliation," Ogles and Stuzman wrote.

"His decisive leadership in securing landmark diplomatic agreements, de-escalating global conflicts, and actively pursuing peaceful resolutions to some of the world’s most entrenched disputes has led and continues to lead to a more peaceful world."

Trump met with Putin in Alaska on Friday, the first time the Russian Federation leader spoke face-to-face with a U.S. president since the pair previously sat down together during Trump’s first term. Both sides described the meeting in positive terms.

It was followed by an extraordinary gathering at the White House on Monday with Zelenskyy and other leaders, where Trump pledged Ukraine would have "a lot of help" for security, while specifying that Europe would be Kyiv’s "first line of defense."

Trump said on Truth Social later that he spoke with Putin at the conclusion of that meeting and "began arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy."

House Republicans’ nominating letter noted Trump’s move in "hosting a high-stakes summit with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, 2025, focused on establishing a path towards a Ukraine ceasefire, prisoner exchanges, humanitarian corridors, and future security arrangements—a significant step in reopening direct, constructive dialogue."

It also lauded him for "hosting a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and numerous other European leaders on August 18, 2025, to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and facilitating a discussion between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin to bring about a just and lasting peace in the region."

Russia invaded Ukraine in a bid to take over the ex-Soviet territory-turned-sovereign state in February 2022.

Both countries have been locked in a bloody war that has taken thousands of lives, including heavy civilian casualties in Ukraine from Russia’s attacks on non-military targets.

Trump has argued multiple times that Moscow would not have invaded if he were president at the time.

Putin, along similar but not identical lines, said Friday that he believed there would have been no war if Trump was president at the time.

In addition to dealing with his efforts to resolve the Eastern European conflict, Ogles and Stutzman’s letter also lauded Trump for brokering a historic peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, "engaging directly with regional leaders on the Gaza conflict," along with peace agreements struck during his first term, such as the Abraham Accords.

"Because of President Trump’s leadership, more people are alive today, and there are fewer wars in the world than before," Ogles told Fox News Digital.

"He is a champion of America First statesmanship, proving that strength and prudence—not globalism—are the keys to lasting U.S. foreign policy. No other world leader can claim to have halted wars and begun resolving centuries-old disputes."

Stutzman, calling Trump "the president of peace," adding, "There is no one on the planet more deserving of this year’s Nobel Prize and multiple world leaders have recognized that."