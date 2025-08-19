Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

Ex-Navy SEAL congressman saves bleeding 11-year-old with makeshift tourniquets after Iowa crash

Rep. Derrick Van Orden rushed to help after witnessing a minivan crash into a semi-truck on an Iowa freeway

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisc., described the scene of a horrific highway crash that prompted him and other bystanders to help save an 11-year-old child this weekend.

Van Orden told the Washington Examiner that he and his family were driving in Iowa when he saw the crash in his rearview mirror.

"I’m watching a Dodge Grand minivan disintegrate. It seemed to drift off the road at about 70 miles per hour, more so on the passenger side of the car. My wife, Sarah, was like, what happened? I looked at it, I said, someone just died," he told the outlet.

Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, said he quickly pulled his car over and rushed back to the scene.

TEXAS LAWMAKER DEMANDS JUSTICE AFTER AIR FORCE CADET KILLED BY ILLEGAL MIGRANT SUSPECTS IN HIT-AND-RUN

Van Orden crouches by 11-year-old boy's hospital bed holding a puppy

Rep. Derrick Van Orden is seen visiting an 11-year-old boy who he helped save following a highway crash in Iowa. (Courtesy: Rep. Derrick Van Orden)

"I ran to the passenger side, where all the damage was, and there was this 11-year-old kid, and I looked at him, and his calf, which is about as big as my thigh, was completely ripped apart, so I could see his tibia and his fibula, just a big chunk of him bleeding. And he had an arterial bleed in his right wrist," Van Orden said.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS HERO COPS DRAG DAZED DRIVER FROM CAR BEFORE TRAIN SMASHES INTO IT

"By then, probably 10 people had also pulled over to help, I’m like, ‘does somebody have a knife?’ And they’re like, ‘yep.’ So I cut the seat belts off and then made tourniquets," he added.

derrick van orden

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., attends a press conference on holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2024. (Allison Robbert/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

 "Some big old Iowa farm dude, probably 60-something, rips off a windshield wiper for his arm, then another lady there said she was a medic. She wound up grabbing a piece of metal and made a tourniquet on his leg, and then all of us packed him up and got him up into the ambulance," he continued.

"It took about 10 to 15 minutes. He would’ve bled to death," Van Orden said, noting that paramedics were quick to respond, but were still miles away. "He would’ve been gone."

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS DUMP TRUCK PLOWING INTO NJ HOME AFTER DRIVER SUFFERS MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Van Orden told the outlet that he visited the young man in the hospital on Monday, but he did not name the boy.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol stated that the Saturday crash occurred when the minivan struck a semi-truck that was trying to merge onto the freeway from the shoulder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no fatalities reported in the crash, but both the boy and the van's driver were airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue