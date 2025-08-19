Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Here are the 5 GOP House seats that could be wiped out with Newsom's California redistricting plan

California Democrats would gain five more seats under proposed map that targets Republican districts

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Gavin Newsom could look like a 'fool' if redistricting push fails: Mark Penn Video

Gavin Newsom could look like a 'fool' if redistricting push fails: Mark Penn

Democratic strategist Mark Penn joins 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss the party’s outlook as Gov. Gavin Newsom seeks national support ahead of a possible 2028 run while Democrats shift toward more progressive voices.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his fellow state Democrats are threatening a redistricting plan that would eliminate more than half of the current GOP-held congressional districts amid a nationwide battle over gerrymandering.

Republicans currently hold nine seats in California, compared to the Democrats' 43. Under Newsom's proposed plan, Democrats would pick up five more seats. 

"We strongly believe that this map serves the best interest of California voters, while also attempting to push back against the corrupt scheme occurring in Texas and other Republican-majority states where Republicans – doing the bidding of their DC party bosses – are considering adopting a clearly racially gerrymandered, partisan map at the expense of their voters," the Democratic Congressional Campaign Commission (DCCC) said last week.

Here are the Republicans whose districts would likely become unwinnable under the plan.

DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST SAYS PARTY LACKS 'MORAL AUTHORITY' ON TEXAS REDISTRICTING FIGHT

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, District 1

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., walks to the Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. 

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., walks to the Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Doug Lamalfa's northern congressional district is currently mostly rural, leading to a +17 Republican voter registration advantage.

Under the proposed redistricting plan, however, that would swing to a +10 advantage for Democrats. This would be accomplished by reclassifying a vast section of the district's northernmost territory.

CALIFORNIA LAUNCHES REDISTRICTING FIGHT TO ‘NULLIFY’ TEXAS GOP PLAN, WITH DEMS POISED TO GAIN 5 SEATS

  • Image 1 of 2

    California's 1st Congressional District as it exists today. (California State)

  • Image 2 of 2

    The 1st Congressional District proposed under the Democrats' redistricting plan. (DCCC)

Rep. Kevin Kiley, District 3

Kevin Kiley on stage during a debate

Rep. Kevin Kiley's GOP seat is threatened under the current Democratic redistricting plan. (Scott Strazzante-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Kevin Kiley's third congressional district currently has a +6 Republican advantage by voter registration, but that would flip to a +8 Democrat advantage under the new plan.

This is accomplished by stretching the district to include portions of the deep-blue suburbs around Sacramento.

  • Image 1 of 2

    California's third district as it exists today. (California State)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Democrats' proposed map for California's third district. (DCCC)

Rep. David Valadao, District 22

U.S. Rep. David Valadao

Rep. David Valadao faces a tough future if Democrats push through their redistricting plan. (Juan Esparza Loera/The Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Rep. David Valadao is one of the few Republicans in California who was able to win a district that already has a slight Democratic advantage.

Under the new plan, however, Democrats would tack a six-point advantage on top of the current voter registration match-up.

  • Image 1 of 2

    California's current 22nd Congressional District. (California State)

  • Image 2 of 2

    The 22nd Congressional District proposed under the Democrats' plan. (DCCC)

Rep. Ken Calvert, District 41

Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Getty Images)

Rep. Ken Calvert's 41st congressional district would face a massive swing toward Democrats, with the GOP losing its voter registration advantage and Democrats picking up a +20 advantage.

"64% of Californians oppose Gavin Newsom’s power grab. It’s clear there is bipartisan support for keeping the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission and not allowing politicians to draw their district maps behind closed doors to choose their voters," Calvert wrote of the plan on X.

  • Image 1 of 2

    The 41st congressional district as it exists today. (california state)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Democrat's proposed lines for the 41st congressional district. (DCCC)

Rep. Darrell Issa, District 48

Darrell Issa

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 13, 2023.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rep. Darrell Issa's district would pick up a section of Calvert's former district in Palm Springs, a deep blue voting area that promises to swing Issa's district to a +4 Democrat advantage.

Based on the 2024 presidential election, Issa's district went +15 in favor of Trump, but under the new boundaries it would have gon +3 in favor of former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Cook Political Report.

  • Image 1 of 2

    District 48 as it exists today in California. (California state)

  • Image 2 of 2

    District 48 under the Democratic plan. (DCCC)

Of the five seats impacted, Valadao's and Issa's would be turned into lean-Democratic districts that may still be winnable by Republican candidates, but the others would be flipping firmly to the Democrats.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

