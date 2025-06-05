Fox News Politics Newsletter: Arrest-ing Developments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harris ripped for 'appalling' LA ICE raids statement placing blame on Trump: 'The country dodged a bullet'

Trump's ICE launches bold courthouse migrant arrest strategy to fast-track deportations Biden avoided

Abrego Garcia return to US prompts new questions for other immigrants deported by Trump

Trump's Blunt Response to Newsom's ‘Arrest Me’ Dare

President Donald Trump suggested he would be willing to arrest California Gov. Gavin Newsom if his administration obstructs ICE operations amid riots in Los Angeles on Monday.

Trump made the statement in a brief exchange with reporters after disembarking from Marine One outside the White House. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Trump whether he thought Border Czar Tom Homan should take up Newsom on his dare to come arrest him.

"He's daring Tom Homan to come and arrest him. Should he do it?" Doocy asked… READ MORE

White House

RIOT CRACKDOWN : Trump huddles with military brass at Camp David amid violent immigration protests in Los Angeles

WELCOME, CITIZEN! : Trump to urge newly naturalized US citizens to defend American way of life in video

'VILLIFICATION' : DHS fires back at Democrats for 'beyond the pale' rhetoric as ICE agents face wave of violent threats

TUNE CHANGE : Musk does immediate 180 on Trump as soon as LA riots rage

World Stage

WARHEAD WARNING : UN's nuclear watchdog warns its unable to confirm Iran's program is 'entirely peaceful'

Capitol Hill

DODGING THE DAMAGE : House Dems try to blame Trump for Los Angeles violence despite months of anti-ICE rhetoric

Across America

POWER GRAB : California to sue Trump over National Guard deployment amid anti-ICE riots

'I NEED TO GET IN' : Maxine Waters taunts armed agents after feds slam door on her during LA riots: 'You better shoot straight'

'PREVENTABLE' UNREST : LA immigration riots ‘preventable’ if Sacramento Dems had acted, GOP says: ‘Failed policies caused chaos’

'STATE OF REBELLION' : Expert weighs in on Newsom challenge to Trump deploying National Guard

'DIDN'T COVER' : Border czar Tom Homan says media ignoring of facts about ICE raids fueled LA riots

RIOT-RACKED CITY : US Marines to deploy to Los Angeles to help quell anti-immigration riots

CREDIBILITY CONCERNS : DNC chair ripped David Hogg over party infighting in leaked meeting audio: 'Really frustrating'

BENCHED : Boston judge accused of helping illegal alien evade ICE agent, escape courthouse faces hearing