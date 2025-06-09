House Dems try to blame Trump for Los Angeles violence despite months of anti-ICE rhetoric

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic lawmakers are laying blame for the violent scenes in Los Angeles at President Donald Trump's feet, accusing the Republican White House of "baiting" rioters in California this weekend.

Activists have taken to the streets of Los Angeles to protest Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations across the city, with many demonstrations growing violent as protesters were seen throwing rocks at law enforcement and cars being set ablaze.

Trump allies have fired back, accusing those Democratic lawmakers of hypocrisy – citing weeks of anti-ICE displays and rhetoric coming from liberals.

"For weeks now, the Left has been spewing anti-ICE rhetoric, leading to riots in LA. Trump is calling for law and order. The Left is defending chaos because it fits their narrative," Rep. Jeff Crank, R-Colo., told Fox News Digital. "Why won't they denounce these riots? Because it's not politically convenient for them."

NY TIMES SAYS 'REAL EMERGENCY' IS TRUMP SENDING TROOPS TO LOS ANGELES

Crank's own home state of Colorado saw ICE crack down this year on a hotbed of reported gang activity by Tren de Aragua.

But in Los Angeles, ICE raids on suspected illegal immigrants spurred residents to take to the streets. Images of masked protesters waving Mexican flags against the backdrop of burning cars and graffitied streets have captured national attention.

Trump ordered the National Guard to provide backup to ICE agents despite objections from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

"The Trump administration is baiting unrest instead of working to bring our nation together. We must not give them what they want and will meet this cruelty with non-violence to ensure the protections and safety of immigrant communities," Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., wrote on X on Monday.

That Trump officials were fomenting the violence appeared to quickly become Democrats' main talking point.

"Trump wanted this violent confrontation to pit people against one another and distract Americans from the ongoing meltdown in the White House, the increase in prices due to Trump’s tariffs and our Nation's declining reputation among our long-standing allies around the world," Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., wrote on X.

Newsom himself posted on the site shortly before midnight on the West Coast, "Let’s get this straight: 1) Local law enforcement didn’t need help. 2) Trump sent troops anyway – to manufacture chaos and violence. 3) Trump succeeded. 4) Now things are destabilized and we need to send in more law enforcement just to clean up Trump’s mess."

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said of Democrats' rhetoric: "Democrats just can't quit illegal aliens – even [if] they are terrorists and traffickers."

"Americans are seeing this with their own eyes and they know who needs to be held accountable."

The violence comes after weeks of Democrats criticizing ICE operations across the country, accusing the Trump administration of indiscriminately rounding people up without properly vetting their legal status or criminal histories.

Three House Democrats and progressive Newark Mayor Ras Baraka clashed with ICE agents at Delaney Hall detention center in New Jersey last month, after leading a protest at the facility.

ICE BREAKS ARREST RECORD TWO DAYS IN A ROW UNDER TRUMP'S NEW IMMIGRATION DIRECTIVES

Others, like Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., are appearing at anti-ICE rallies across the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jayapal is among the Democratic figures headlining a "Rally for An End to ICE Raids Targeting Immigrant Workers" in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

She posted on Sunday, "I urge every person using their right to protest to continue to do so peacefully, even as the Trump Administration escalates violence."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who called federal immigration actions "hateful and divisive" at a protest in January, is also expected to attend the D.C. event, according to the Washington Post.