Fox News Politics Newsletter: Fed Funding Plan Faltering?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Newsom's ties to CCP under microscope in new book exposing alleged corruption: 'Fleeced American citizens'

-Trump's eighth week in office set to continue breakneck level of actions, rallying GOP to avoid shutdown

-How 'judge shopping' is shaping the legal fights against President Trump's agenda in federal court

It's a 'no' from Massie

As the deadline to avert a partial government shutdown approaches and President Donald Trump urges Republicans to support passage of a funding measure, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has declared that he will oppose the proposal.

"Unless I get a lobotomy Monday that causes me to forget what I’ve witnessed the past 12 years, I’ll be a NO on the CR this week. It amazes me that my colleagues and many of the public fall for the lie that we will fight another day," Massie declared in a Sunday post on X.

President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to pass the measure…Read more

White House

'NO CREDIBLE ACTION': Trump admin makes 'backlog of complaints' of antisemitism from Biden administration an 'immediate priority'

'LEAVE NOW': Trump admin rolls out new app to replace CBP One, encourage self-deportations

'FINANCIAL BURDEN': New study reveals 'staggering' scope of how much DEI was infused into government under Biden

DISASTER SHIFT: Trump to sign disaster relief order putting states, localities in the driver's seat of catastrophe response

'FIRED' UP: WH lambasts ‘head-in-the-sand’ liberal prosecutors after 20 AGs sue to halt DOGE cuts

World Stage

MAXIMUM PRESSURE: Trump admin ends waiver allowing Iraq to buy Iranian electricity as part of 'maximum pressure' campaign

Capitol Hill

'PURE EVIL': Social media explodes at Sanders for hosting trans musician who sang 'pure evil' song at anti-Trump rally

TRUMP CARD: Dems weaponize Medicaid anxiety in bid to take down Trump-backed federal funding plan

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS: Days from partial government shutdown deadline, here's where things stand

EMOTIONAL RETURN: Sole Cuban-born congressman talks emotional return to island as part of congressional GITMO CODEL

DISSING DOGE: 'Hurting people to help themselves': Dem senator disses DOGE's CFPB cuts

'GOING ON THE OFFENSE': AOC 'going on the offense' to rally red-district voters against Trump: report

PECULIAR PAIRING: Freedom Caucus member Anna Paulina Luna joins AOC to push 10% credit card interest rate cap proposal

Across America

MAIL FAIL: DOGE lawmakers look to defund Biden's anemic-paced $3B EV postal truck 'boondoggle'

'KICK IN THE PANTS': Pentagon losing cutting edge on weapons innovation, needs 'massive kick in the pants,' say defense leaders

'HISTORIC REFORM': Sec Rubio says purge of USAID programs complete with 83% gone, remainder now falling under State Dept

LIFE AND TAXES: New Missouri bill would let residents donate to pregnancy centers instead of paying any taxes

'CAUSE A CONFRONTATION': CA sheriff blasts media 'fearmongering' and warns activists they will get people 'hurt' by defying ICE

2028 SPECULATION: Democrat governor to headline top party fundraiser in key presidential primary state stoking 2028 speculation

SCHOOL SAFETY: Arkansas public school students will soon be required to take gun safety courses

SPACE FOR SAVINGS: NASA shutters DEI office as Trump admin downsizes federal agencies

KASH ON DELIVERY: FBI Director Patel working 'aggressively' to comply with congressional record requests ahead of deadlines

STAMP OF APPROVAL: Conservative intellectual, National Review founder Bill Buckley honored on new U.S. Postal Service stamps

POLITICAL BAGGAGE: Scandal-scarred former Gov Andrew Cuomo is the frontrunner in NYC mayoral race