Fox News Politics Newsletter: Fed Funding Plan Faltering?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Here's what's happening…

-Newsom's ties to CCP under microscope in new book exposing alleged corruption: 'Fleeced American citizens'

-Trump's eighth week in office set to continue breakneck level of actions, rallying GOP to avoid shutdown

-How 'judge shopping' is shaping the legal fights against President Trump's agenda in federal court

It's a 'no' from Massie 

As the deadline to avert a partial government shutdown approaches and President Donald Trump urges Republicans to support passage of a funding measure, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has declared that he will oppose the proposal.

"Unless I get a lobotomy Monday that causes me to forget what I’ve witnessed the past 12 years, I’ll be a NO on the CR this week. It amazes me that my colleagues and many of the public fall for the lie that we will fight another day," Massie declared in a Sunday post on X.

President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to pass the measure…Read more

Thomas Massie, Donald Trump

Rep. Thomas Massie, who is leading the push to end the Education Department in the House, said he was "pleasantly surprised" to hear Donald Trump support such an effort (Getty Images)

White House

'NO CREDIBLE ACTION': Trump admin makes 'backlog of complaints' of antisemitism from Biden administration an 'immediate priority'

'LEAVE NOW': Trump admin rolls out new app to replace CBP One, encourage self-deportations

'FINANCIAL BURDEN': New study reveals 'staggering' scope of how much DEI was infused into government under Biden

Biden DEI

A new study reveals just how entrenched DEI became in the Biden Adminisration  (Getty)

DISASTER SHIFT: Trump to sign disaster relief order putting states, localities in the driver's seat of catastrophe response

'FIRED' UP: WH lambasts ‘head-in-the-sand’ liberal prosecutors after 20 AGs sue to halt DOGE cuts

World Stage

MAXIMUM PRESSURE: Trump admin ends waiver allowing Iraq to buy Iranian electricity as part of 'maximum pressure' campaign

Capitol Hill

'PURE EVIL': Social media explodes at Sanders for hosting trans musician who sang 'pure evil' song at anti-Trump rally

TRUMP CARD: Dems weaponize Medicaid anxiety in bid to take down Trump-backed federal funding plan

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS: Days from partial government shutdown deadline, here's where things stand

Johnson walks through the Capitol

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks through the Capitol, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

EMOTIONAL RETURN: Sole Cuban-born congressman talks emotional return to island as part of congressional GITMO CODEL

DISSING DOGE: 'Hurting people to help themselves': Dem senator disses DOGE's CFPB cuts

'GOING ON THE OFFENSE': AOC 'going on the offense' to rally red-district voters against Trump: report

PECULIAR PAIRING: Freedom Caucus member Anna Paulina Luna joins AOC to push 10% credit card interest rate cap proposal

Across America 

MAIL FAIL: DOGE lawmakers look to defund Biden's anemic-paced $3B EV postal truck 'boondoggle'

'KICK IN THE PANTS': Pentagon losing cutting edge on weapons innovation, needs 'massive kick in the pants,' say defense leaders

'HISTORIC REFORM': Sec Rubio says purge of USAID programs complete with 83% gone, remainder now falling under State Dept

LIFE AND TAXES: New Missouri bill would let residents donate to pregnancy centers instead of paying any taxes

'CAUSE A CONFRONTATION': CA sheriff blasts media 'fearmongering' and warns activists they will get people 'hurt' by defying ICE

Chad Bianco ICE

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco spoke to Fox News Digital about activists opposing Trump's deportations (Getty)

2028 SPECULATION: Democrat governor to headline top party fundraiser in key presidential primary state stoking 2028 speculation

SCHOOL SAFETY: Arkansas public school students will soon be required to take gun safety courses

SPACE FOR SAVINGS: NASA shutters DEI office as Trump admin downsizes federal agencies

KASH ON DELIVERY: FBI Director Patel working 'aggressively' to comply with congressional record requests ahead of deadlines

STAMP OF APPROVAL: Conservative intellectual, National Review founder Bill Buckley honored on new U.S. Postal Service stamps

(Getty/U.S. Postal Service)

POLITICAL BAGGAGE: Scandal-scarred former Gov Andrew Cuomo is the frontrunner in NYC mayoral race

