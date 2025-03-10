AOC 'going on the offense' to rally red-district voters against Trump: report

A progressive member of "the Squad" is reportedly planning to hold anti-Trump rallies in red districts in an effort to mobilize voters against the president.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will organize events in red districts across Pennsylvania and New York to go "on the offense" against President Donald Trump's second term, The Associated Press reported.

The New York rallies come after Trump received 43% of the state's vote in the 2024 election, a 6-percentage-point increase after capturing 37% of the Empire State vote in 2020.

"You look around — who else is doing it? No one," Ocasio-Cortez said of efforts to protest the Trump agenda, according to AP. "My hope is that the dam will break in terms of Democrats going on the offense ... We need to take the argument directly to the people."

The solo rallies come in addition to the Democrat's plans to join Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on what is being called the "Stop Oligarchy Tour," protesting the president's agenda.

"It’s not about whether Bernie should or shouldn’t be doing this. It’s about that we all should," Ocasio-Cortez said. "But he is unique in this country, and so long as we are blessed to have that capacity on our side, I think we should be thankful for it."

The report comes after Ocasio-Cortez, a longtime Trump critic, called on Democrats to host town halls in GOP-heavy districts to push back against the president's agenda following his joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

"We need to be creatively organizing in Republican districts. And I don't want to hear, OK, Republicans don't listen. They are afraid of this. I'm telling you," Ocasio-Cortez said in an Instagram live.

"If you're near a Republican, if you are in a Republican district and your Republican is not hosting a town hall, it's time to do community town halls," the congresswoman said. "It's time to do community teachings. It's time to do community town halls. It is time to start advertising their absence."

Ocasio-Cortez specifically called on Democrats to organize in the districts of Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.