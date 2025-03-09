Trump's eighth week in office set to continue breakneck level of actions, rallying GOP to avoid shutdown

President Donald Trump is expected to have another busy week back in the Oval Office, including rallying Republican Congressional support to pass a continuing resolution ahead of Friday's government shutdown deadline.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are in the midst of hammering out a stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government through Sept. 30 or face a shutdown at the end of the week.

"I am working with the GREAT House Republicans on a Continuing Resolution to fund the Government until September to give us some needed time to work on our Agenda," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"Conservatives will love this Bill, because it sets us up to cut Taxes and Spending in Reconciliation, all while effectively FREEZING Spending this year," Trump added.

SECRET SERVICE SHOOTS MAN IN OVERNIGHT 'ARMED CONFRONTATION' NEAR WHITE HOUSE

Negotiators released a 99-page piece of legislation on Saturday that would roughly maintain current government funding levels through the beginning of fiscal year (FY) 2026, which begins Oct. 1. House Republicans have said that they are confident the bill will pass on Republican support alone, Fox Digital previously reported.

House Republican leadership aides said in a media call on Saturday that the bill was "closely coordinated" with the White House, but noted that Trump has not reviewed this specific bill.

CANADIANS FEEL ‘UNDER ECONOMIC ATTACK,’ FRUSTRATION WITH US OVER TRUMP TARIFFS, ANNEXATION TALK: AMBASSADOR

House Democrats, meanwhile, are rallying lawmakers to reject the legislation, claiming Republicans are trying to cut Medicare and Medicaid.

"Republicans have decided to introduce a partisan continuing resolution that threatens to cut funding for healthcare, nutritional assistance and veterans benefits through the end of the current fiscal year," House Democrats said in statement last week. "House Democrats would enthusiastically support a bill that protects Social Security, Medicare, veterans health and Medicaid, but Republicans have chosen to put them on the chopping block to pay for billionaire tax cuts."

CONGRESS UNVEILS SPENDING PLAN AFTER TRUMP CALLS ON REPUBLICANS TO AVOID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

In addition to the looming shutdown, this week will also include tariffs of 25% on imports of steel and aluminum taking effect on March 12, Trump told the media.

The president is also set to receive a report on his assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July of last year that left him with an injury to the ear, as well as the assassination attempt in Florida in September that was thwarted.

"They are giving me a report next week some time, and I do believe I'll be releasing," Trump said on Thursday while speaking with Fox News' Peter Doocy. "I want to release a report. A lot of people have asked that question."

DEMOCRATS PRIVATELY REBUKE PARTY MEMBERS WHO JEERED TRUMP DURING SPEECH TO CONGRESS: REPORT

Trump has also previewed that the administration could announce the creation of a "massive new program for building very large, the largest ships in the world" this week.

"It'll have to do with incentives, taxes, they'll be coming from all over the world, just like they are with cars, with what we've done with tariffs," Trump said from the Oval Office last week of the upcoming announcement. "And we have at least seven new, major car plants that are going to be starting very shortly because of what we're doing with the tariffs, which will primarily start on April the 2nd."

On Monday, Trump is expected to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte where a main discussion point will certainly be the ongoing negotiations to reach a cease-fire agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

On Wednesday Trump is expected to welcome Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the leader of Ireland. The President recently declared March Irish- American Heritage Month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is entering his eighth week back in the White House with at least 87 executive orders under his belt since Jan. 20, which include 45 he signed in his first 10 days. Trump also enters the new work week after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress last Tuesday, which broke records for length and was celebrated as "historic" by conservative allies.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.