©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

DEI

NASA shutters DEI office as Trump admin downsizes federal agencies

NASA says its 'viewing this as an opportunity to reshape our workforce'

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will close several more offices within its agency as part of President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to downsize the government, the acting administrator Janet Petro informed employees in a memo Monday.

Petro said the "phased reduction in force" is "occurring in advance" of this week's deadline for federal agencies to inform the government of their layoff plans. 

"While this will mean making difficult adjustments, we're viewing this as an opportunity to reshape our workforce, ensuring we are doing what is statutorily required of us, while also providing American citizens with an efficient and effective agency," Petro wrote.

NASA ASTRONAUTS NOT ‘FRETTING’ OVER EXTENDED MISSION, ‘GRATEFUL’ FOR MORE TIME IN SPACE AFTER STARLINER WOES

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump promised to bring home two NASA astronauts stranded at the International Space Station. (Reuters)

NASA's Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy; the Office of the Chief Scientist; and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility branch in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity will be shuttered, in compliance with Trump's executive order, "Implementing the President's Department of Government Efficiency Workforce Optimization Initiative."

Fox News Digital reached out to NASA to find out how many employees will be impacted by the office closures.

Boeing rocket launch

Starliner, a Boeing creation as part of its private-public partnership with NASA, takes off on June 5, 2024, for the first time with a manned crew. (NASA/YouTube)

TRUMP TO SHIFT AWAY FROM DEI VISA POLICY THAT ‘SURGED’ UNDER BIDEN, EXPERT SAYS

Agencies are required by Thursday to report to the Office of Personnel Management about their plans to downsize their workforce, as announced last month by Trump and Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

