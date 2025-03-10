NASA shutters DEI office as Trump admin downsizes federal agencies

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will close several more offices within its agency as part of President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to downsize the government, the acting administrator Janet Petro informed employees in a memo Monday.

Petro said the "phased reduction in force" is "occurring in advance" of this week's deadline for federal agencies to inform the government of their layoff plans.

"While this will mean making difficult adjustments, we're viewing this as an opportunity to reshape our workforce, ensuring we are doing what is statutorily required of us, while also providing American citizens with an efficient and effective agency," Petro wrote.

NASA's Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy; the Office of the Chief Scientist; and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility branch in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity will be shuttered, in compliance with Trump's executive order, "Implementing the President's Department of Government Efficiency Workforce Optimization Initiative."

Fox News Digital reached out to NASA to find out how many employees will be impacted by the office closures.

Agencies are required by Thursday to report to the Office of Personnel Management about their plans to downsize their workforce, as announced last month by Trump and Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).