Fox News Politics Newsletter: Who could replace Trudeau?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Judge denies Trump motion to stop NY criminal case sentencing

-Laken Riley Act passes House with 48 Dems, all Republicans

-Trump threatens to tap allies for military shipbuilding if US can't produce

Who will be the next leader of Canada?

Canada's Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as prime minister Monday, with his Liberal Party in turmoil amid declining poll numbers and an election on the horizon.

Whoever assumes leadership in the unpopular governing party will become the next prime minister, and that person must tackle rising costs of living, an immigration crisis and aggressive economic pressure from President-elect Trump – not to mention the challenge from Canada's ascendant Conservative Party in the next election, to be held no later than October.

The next Liberal Party leader will be chosen in a national leadership contest, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation . Party President Sachit Mehra said Monday he would call a meeting "to be held this week to begin the nationwide democratic process of selecting a new leader of the party."…Read more

White House

CURTAIN CALL: Pardons, Israel, domestic terrorism and more: Biden's plans for final days of presidency…Read more

'BIG MISTAKE': Trump: Carter was a 'very fine' person but Panama Canal moves were 'a big mistake'…Read more

World Stage

NOT FOR SALE: Danish prime minister has blunt message for Trump: Greenland is not for sale…Read more

'DEAL THAT MUST HAPPEN': Donald Trump Jr arrives in Greenland as his father says Denmark ‘give it up’…Read more

BLUE STATE BEHEMOTH: Trump trolling Canada as 51st state could boost Democrats with 'blue-state behemoth'…Read more

'POINT OF NO RETURN'?: Iran's nuclear program is nearing 'a point of no return,' France's Macron says…Read more

BIG GUNS: Kim Jong Un’s big guns spotted on Russian front lines: report…Read more

Trump Transition

'A BAD IDEA': Physician governor urges Capitol Hill to block RFK Jr.'s confirmation: 'Our children's lives depend on it'…Read more

'PLAYING WITH THE COURTS': Trump blasts ongoing 'lawfare' in first public remarks since Congress certified his election…Read more

Capitol Hill

STOPPING TRAFFIC: House Republican's bill would rip federal funds from states that give illegal immigrants driver's licenses…Read more

'QUIT PLAYING AROUND': Ex-Obama adviser calls out Schumer for 'foolish' claim Dems didn't mislead on Biden…Read more

DEFINING DOGE: What to know about DOGE and its quest to slash government waste, spending…Read more

Across America

'COME A LONG WAY': Trump says Meta has ‘come a long way’ after Zuckerberg ends fact-checking on platforms…Read more

'BEAUTIFUL NAME': Trump announces Gulf of Mexico will get new, pro-America revamp…Read more

Get the latest updates on the Trump presidential transition, incoming Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com